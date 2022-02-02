TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Initiation of Randomized Phase 2 Trial of TRC102 in Lung Cancer Sponsored by the National Cancer Institute

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics today announced that the National Cancer Institute (NCI) has initiated a randomized Phase 2 trial of TRC102 in combination with chemoradiation in patients with stage III non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NCT05198830: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05198830?term=TRC102&draw=2&rank=3).



The open-label two arm trial will enroll 78 patients and assess the benefit of adding TRC102 to current standard of care treatment of pemetrexed, cisplatin, and radiation therapy followed by consolidative durvalumab. The primary endpoint of the trial is progression free survival (PFS) and the trial is designed to detect an improvement in PFS at one year from 56% to 75%. Enrollment is expected to begin in June 2022 and results are expected in 2024.

“We are pleased by the continued support of the National Cancer Institute for the development of TRC102 through our Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), including sponsorship of the initial randomized trial of TRC102,” said Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of TRACON. "The initiation of a randomized clinical trial of TRC102 marks an important milestone for the program.”

The randomized trial builds upon positive data from a Phase 1 trial of TRC102 in combination with chemoradiation presented at ASCO 2020 that demonstrated a 100% response rate in 15 patients with Stage IIIA or Stage IV non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, including three patients who had a complete response to treatment. These data compared favorably to historical data of the same combination of chemoradiation without TRC102 in advanced lung cancer from the PROCLAIM and the PACIFIC clinical trials.

About TRC102

TRC102 (methoxyamine) is a novel, small molecule inhibitor of the DNA base excision repair pathway, which is a pathway that causes resistance to alkylating and antimetabolite chemotherapeutics. TRC102 is currently being studied in multiple Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials sponsored by the National Cancer Institute through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) and has orphan drug designation from the U.S. FDA in malignant glioma, including glioblastoma.

About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer utilizing a capital efficient, CRO independent, product development platform. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: Envafolimab, a PD-L1 single-domain antibody given by rapid subcutaneous injection that is being studied in the pivotal ENVASARC trial for sarcoma; YH001, a potential best-in-class CTLA-4 antibody in Phase 1 development; TRC102, a Phase 2 small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of lung cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody in Phase 1 development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships whereby it leads U.S. regulatory and clinical development and shares in the cost and risk of clinical development and leads U.S. commercialization. In these partnerships TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the U.S. To learn more about TRACON and its product pipeline, visit TRACON's website at www.traconpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

