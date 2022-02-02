Global Lighting Contactors Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Lighting Contactors Market to Reach $1. 4 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lighting Contactors estimated at US$848. 1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lighting Contactors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032061/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.1% over the period 2020-2027. Electrically Held, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.3% CAGR and reach US$833.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mechanically Held segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $250.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
- The Lighting Contactors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$250.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$240.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

  • ABB Ltd
  • Acuity
  • Eaton Corporation
  • Federal Electric Ltd
  • Hager SE
  • Legrand SA
  • NSi Industries, LLC
  • Ripley Lighting Controls company
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens Corporation
  • Sprecher & Schuh, Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032061/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrically Held
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Electrically Held by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrically Held by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Mechanically Held
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Mechanically Held by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanically Held by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Indoor by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Indoor by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Indoor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Outdoor by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Residential
Complexes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Smart Residential Complexes
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Smart Residential
Complexes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Municipal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Municipal by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Municipal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Contactors
by Type - Electrically Held and Mechanically Held - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by Type -
Electrically Held and Mechanically Held Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrically
Held and Mechanically Held for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Contactors
by Application - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
Application - Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
and Outdoor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Contactors
by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart Residential
Complexes and Municipal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes
and Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes and Municipal for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by Type - Electrically Held and Mechanically Held -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
Type - Electrically Held and Mechanically Held Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrically
Held and Mechanically Held for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by Application - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
Application - Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
and Outdoor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart
Residential Complexes and Municipal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes
and Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes and Municipal for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by Type - Electrically Held and Mechanically Held -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by Type -
Electrically Held and Mechanically Held Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrically
Held and Mechanically Held for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by Application - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
Application - Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
and Outdoor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart
Residential Complexes and Municipal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes
and Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes and Municipal for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by Type - Electrically Held and Mechanically Held -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by Type -
Electrically Held and Mechanically Held Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrically
Held and Mechanically Held for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by Application - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: China Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
Application - Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
and Outdoor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart
Residential Complexes and Municipal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 62: China Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes
and Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes and Municipal for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by Type - Electrically Held and Mechanically Held -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
Type - Electrically Held and Mechanically Held Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrically
Held and Mechanically Held for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by Application - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
Application - Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
and Outdoor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart
Residential Complexes and Municipal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes
and Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes and Municipal for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by Type - Electrically Held and Mechanically Held -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: France Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
Type - Electrically Held and Mechanically Held Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrically
Held and Mechanically Held for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by Application - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: France Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
Application - Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
and Outdoor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart
Residential Complexes and Municipal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 83: France Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes
and Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes and Municipal for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by Type - Electrically Held and Mechanically Held -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
Type - Electrically Held and Mechanically Held Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrically
Held and Mechanically Held for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by Application - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
Application - Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
and Outdoor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart
Residential Complexes and Municipal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes
and Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes and
Municipal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by Type - Electrically Held and Mechanically Held -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by Type -
Electrically Held and Mechanically Held Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrically
Held and Mechanically Held for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by Application - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
Application - Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
and Outdoor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart
Residential Complexes and Municipal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes
and Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes and Municipal for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Contactors
by Type - Electrically Held and Mechanically Held - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: UK Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by Type -
Electrically Held and Mechanically Held Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrically
Held and Mechanically Held for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Contactors
by Application - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 107: UK Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
Application - Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indoor
and Outdoor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Contactors
by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart Residential
Complexes and Municipal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: UK Historic Review for Lighting Contactors by
End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes
and Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Contactors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes and Municipal for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Lighting Contactors by Type - Electrically Held and
Mechanically Held - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lighting
Contactors by Type - Electrically Held and Mechanically Held
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lighting
Contactors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrically Held and Mechanically Held for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Lighting Contactors by Application - Indoor and Outdoor -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lighting
Contactors by Application - Indoor and Outdoor Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lighting
Contactors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Indoor and Outdoor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Lighting Contactors by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart
Residential Complexes and Municipal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lighting
Contactors by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart
Residential Complexes and Municipal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lighting
Contactors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes and
Municipal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by Type - Electrically Held and Mechanically Held -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lighting Contactors
by Type - Electrically Held and Mechanically Held Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Lighting
Contactors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrically Held and Mechanically Held for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by Application - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lighting Contactors
by Application - Indoor and Outdoor Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Lighting
Contactors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Indoor and Outdoor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart
Residential Complexes and Municipal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lighting Contactors
by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart Residential
Complexes and Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Lighting
Contactors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes and
Municipal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 130: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by Type - Electrically Held and Mechanically Held -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Lighting
Contactors by Type - Electrically Held and Mechanically Held
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Lighting
Contactors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrically Held and Mechanically Held for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by Application - Indoor and Outdoor - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for Lighting
Contactors by Application - Indoor and Outdoor Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 135: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Lighting
Contactors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Indoor and Outdoor for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 136: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Contactors by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart
Residential Complexes and Municipal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 137: Rest of World Historic Review for Lighting
Contactors by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial, Smart
Residential Complexes and Municipal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 138: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Lighting
Contactors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Industrial, Smart Residential Complexes and
Municipal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032061/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data