Coollaunch to hold their first Internal AMA ahead of their Coming Public Pre-Sale

Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coollaunch, after a successful completion of their Seed Sales, will be hosting their first Internal AMA ahead of the coming Public-Presale. The Internal AMA is scheduled as stated below:





Date: 3rd February, 2022

Time: 1PM UTC

Venue: Telegram

AMA is an acronym mostly used on the Crypto Space which stands for ASK ME ANYTHING.

AMA Concept

AMA in crypto is a live online session in which a crypto project team appoints a representative who may be a team member to answer questions from crypto investors, consumers, or the general public regarding their project.

To make it more simple, people who may or may not be consumers of the project being offered are given a chance to seek clarity with regards to anything they are unable to understand about the project.

COOLLAUNCH is hosting this internally to answer questions and attend to relevant concerns bothering on the COOLLAUNCH project.

COOLLAUNCH also requests all Community members to join the AMA at the scheduled time (stated above) along with any questions they may have with regards to the project.

About CoolLaunch

Cool Launch is a Cardano-based platform and a project accelerator, designed to leverage DeFi innovations in stepping up fundraising For Crypto, NFT and metaverse projects On the Cardano Ecosystem.

With the mission to provide transparent, efficient and fully decentralized crowdfunding services. Unlike our competitors, we offer full support of Cardano native tokens and a suite of advanced DeFi tools that will also incentivize and give more utility to Our Token.

