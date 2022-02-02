FOLSOM, NJ, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor Contact: Dan Fidell

SJI to Host Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

FOLSOM, NJ, February 2, 2022 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael J. Renna, along with key members of senior management, will host an open conference call and webcast to review the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. ET. SJI will release these results on Thursday, February 24, 2022, before market open.

To listen to the conference call, please dial either the toll-free or local number below and provide the passcode. You may also listen to the call at investors.sjindustries.com or by clicking the link below.

Conference Call Details

February 24, 2022

11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT

Toll-Free: 1-844-200-6205

Toll: 1-646-904-5544

Passcode: 644042

Internet Webcast:

SJI Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy infrastructure holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to customers through two primary subsidiaries: SJI Utilities (SJIU) and SJI Energy Enterprises (SJIEE). SJIU houses the company’s regulated natural gas utility operations, delivering safe, reliable and affordable natural gas to more than 700,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across New Jersey via its South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas subsidiaries. SJIEE houses the company’s non-utility operations primarily focused on clean energy development and decarbonization via renewable energy production and energy management activities. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.