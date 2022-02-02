UPP Olaines OÜ is intending to issue new notes

The Supervisory Board of the Issuer approved the terms of the new note issue with it's February 1st, 2022 resolution.
|Issue size:
|EUR 6,215,000
|Nominal value of a Note:
|EUR 1,000
|Annual coupon rate:
|6.00%, paid quarterly
|Maturity:
|February 25th, 2025
|Collateral
|3rd ranking mortgage after the release of existing mortgage securing ISIN EE3300111350 Note Issue
The note issue does not qualify as an offering to the public with obligation to publish a prospectus in the meaning of Article 1(4) of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
The Issuer will make a separate announcement when the new note issue documents have been submitted to Nasdaq CSD for registration.
UNITED PARTNERS
Siim Sild
Managing Director
+372 5626 0107
siim.sild@unitedpartners.ee