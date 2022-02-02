UPP Olaines OÜ is intending to issue new notes

| Source: UPP Olaines OÜ UPP Olaines OÜ

Tallinn, ESTONIA

The Supervisory Board of the Issuer approved the terms of the new note issue with it's February 1st, 2022 resolution.

Issue size:EUR 6,215,000
Nominal value of a Note:           EUR 1,000
Annual coupon rate:6.00%, paid quarterly
Maturity:February 25th, 2025
Collateral3rd ranking mortgage after the release of existing mortgage securing ISIN EE3300111350 Note Issue


The note issue does not qualify as an offering to the public with obligation to publish a prospectus in the meaning of Article 1(4) of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

The Issuer will make a separate announcement when the new note issue documents have been submitted to Nasdaq CSD for registration.


UNITED PARTNERS

Siim Sild

Managing Director

+372 5626 0107

siim.sild@unitedpartners.ee