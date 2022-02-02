IDG Creates New Board to Support Its Expanding Technology and Data Platforms

Needham, MA, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Data Group, Inc. (IDG) – a global leader in market intelligence and demand generation solutions for the technology sector – today announced the creation of a new board of directors. The new board includes Peter Wallace and Vikram Suresh from Blackstone, as well as the company's CEO Mohamad Ali. Four additional independent board members from critical industries for IDG, including marketing technology, data and finance will also be added to the new board. They include:



Steve Singh, former Chairman and CEO of Concur and former Member of the Executive Board of SAP, who will join as Chairman

Scott McCorkle, CEO at MetaCX and former CEO of Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Carrie Teffner, former CFO of multiple public companies including Crocs and PetSmart

Al Zollar, former senior executive at IBM and former board member of RedHat.

“At IDG, we're building the premier market intelligence and demand generation platform for the technology ecosystem around two core connected businesses – IDC and IDG Communications,” said Mohamad Ali, CEO of IDG. “Our new board members add an impressive combination of corporate leadership, technology depth and finance expertise. These skills will guide us as we further expand our platforms to serve the broad needs for technology-related intelligence and demand across multiple industries.”

"It's a new era in IDG's 57-year history,” said board chairman, Steve Singh. “As the world has changed, so has IDG. Today, it’s a technology and intelligence company that blends its proprietary datasets of two billion market-points with a one-of-a-kind network of 350 million technology buyers to drive performance for the world’s leading B2B brands. It's a remarkable company that has reinvented itself multiple times over the last six decades, and always in the right direction. It’s only fitting that the company is guided by such a knowledgeable group of industry leaders.”

Over the last 18 months, IDG has seen dramatic organic growth and has also expanded its existing technology platforms with four software and data acquisitions. These acquisitions demonstrate the company’s commitment to building best-in-class, proprietary market intelligence and marketing technology solutions between its two businesses. The IDG Communications’ MarTech stack – built by and for marketers – includes an ABM platform, Triblio; a marketing data and intelligence solution, KickFire; and a B2B sales and marketing data intent platform, LeadSift. These are already integrated into IDG’s dataset and iconic tech editorial-branded sites. Meanwhile, IDC acquired Metri, a data-driven IT benchmarking, sourcing and performance measurement firm.

In the coming months, IDG is expected to supplement its strong organic growth with additional acquisitions to expand the ways its data solutions and marketing platform help B2B marketers identify and drive desirable audiences and leads into their pipeline.

“The buying journey for B2B technology purchases are extremely complex and involve multiple decision-makers,” said new board member, Scott McCorkle. “With its trusted editorial brands, wealth of first-party data and growing MarTech stack, no company is better positioned to help buyers at every part of the journey than IDG. I’m excited to support them in this exciting new chapter.”

About IDG, Inc.



International Data Group, Inc. (IDG) is at the heart of technology, and we believe technology exists to make the world a better place. IDG has been ingrained in the industry for more than 57 years in every region around the world sharing trusted technology media, events and research through IDC and IDG Communications.

IDC’s research, data, advisory services and events leverage more than 1,100 analyst experts worldwide to provide global and local expertise on technology and industry trends in over 110 countries. Our analysis and insight support IT suppliers, IT buyers, business executives, and the investment community in making fact-based technology decisions that help them achieve their business objectives.

IDG Communications is a trusted editorial voice, creating quality content to generate knowledge, engagement, and deep relationships with our community of the most influential technology and security decision-makers. Our premium media brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, PCWorld®, and Tech Hive®, engage a quality audience with essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape. Our global brands, proprietary first-party data intelligence, and Triblio platform enable marketers to easily identify purchase intent and activate complex campaigns that drive business results.

Additional information about IDG is available at https://www.IDGInc.com.

###

Attachment