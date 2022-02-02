CEO’s of TSLA, ENTEF, MTTR, and RQHTF, Pushing New Frontiers of Innovation and Revenue Growth in Self-Driving EV’s, HealthTech, E-Sports and the Metaverse.

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Reliq Health Technologies (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) and Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR).



Today’s emerging megatrends and technologies are creating trillion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: “60X Increase in Revenue Run Rate in 12 Months - Just The Start”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream shared that revenues have increased to a CD$60 million+ run rate, with it’s latest e-sports acquisition. This is almost a 6,000% increase from ENTEF’s run rate less than 12 months ago. On December 1, ENTEF closed the acquisition of GameAddik, which through its wholly owned brand PWN Games, is considered one of the top CPA (cost-per acquisition) networks for gaming by gamesight.io. Game Addik generated revenue of CD$24.0 million and operating income of CD$4.7 million in FY 2020.

Konrad stated this milestone is just the beginning, as his goal is ramping ENTEF e-sports revenues to $250 million in the next 18 month through organic growth and strategic M&A - and building a multi-billon dollar global e-sports business. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, e-sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including it’s K1CK global e-sports franchise. Konrad reported that “ESE now has a growing e-sports M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk, CEO: “Full Self-Driving: Most Important Source of Profitability for Tesla”

“...2021 was a breakthrough year for Tesla and for electric vehicles in general. And while we battled, and everyone did, with supply chain challenges through the year, we managed to grow our volumes by nearly 90% last year. This level of growth didn't happen by coincidence. It was a result of ingenuity and hard work across multiple teams throughout the company…Additionally, we reached the highest operating margin in the industry in the last widely reported quarter at over 14% GAAP operating margin. Lastly, thanks to $5.5 billion of GAAP net income in 2021, our accumulated profitability since the inception of the Company became positive, which I think makes us a real company at this point. This is a critical milestone for the Company…”

“..In 2022, supply chain will continue to be the fundamental limiter of output across all factories…Nonetheless, we do expect significant growth in 2022 over 2021, comfortably above 50% growth in 2022…Over time, we think Full Self-Driving will become the most important source of profitability for Tesla. And my personal guess is that we'll achieve Full Self-Driving this year, yes, with data safety level significantly greater than present…The cars in the fleet essentially becoming self-driving by a software update, I think, might end up being the biggest increase in asset value of any asset class in history. We shall see. It would also have a profound impact on improving safety and on accelerating the world towards sustainable energy through vastly better asset utilization. Let's see…”

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT) CEO Lisa Crossley: “Reliq Telehealth Platform Set for Explosive Revenue Growth in 2022”

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) is now at an inflection point for explosive revenue growth and profitability shared CEO Lisa Crossley during a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream. RQHTF’s iUGO telehealth remote patient monitoring platform has gained significant traction over the past 12 months, and now has 200,000 patients under contract to be onboarded over the next 18-24 months - which represents over $120 Million in recurring annual revenue at full deployment.

RQHTF has just turned the corner to profitability and with a current run-rate of $24 million, and expected to double in 2022 as more contracted patients are onboarded. Lisa added that RQHTF is now starting to throw off significant cash flow, enabling the company to fund growth internally, without the need for capital raises in the near future. A NASDAQ uplisting is expected in 2022, allowing RQHTF valuation to better align with it’s peers in the telehealth and healthtech space.

Lisa explained how new patient contract growth is now “snowballing” - powered by expanded medicare and medicaid coverage and reimbursement amounts for virtual care services like RQHTF provides. RQHTF’s powerful iUGO telemedicine platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare, allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

Watch Reliq Health Tech (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/02/next-super-stock-reliq-health-tech-otc-rqhtf-tsx-rht-set-for-explosive-revenue-growth-22-with-new-contracts-1-27-22-livestream/

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) CEO Raymond Pittman: “Matterport is Digitizing the Built World - Every Building in Every Country”

“We're supremely focused on digitizing the built world because it is such a massive TAM: 4 billion buildings, $20 billion monetizable spaces out there once digitized by Matterport…We're signing all of the biggest residential brokerages in the world and the largest commercial real estate brokerages in the world as well as all of the large technology, real estate technology portals to the Matterport platform and partnership ecosystem…We want every building, every space to have its digital twin…We're continuing to put our hooks in and continuing to establish Matterport as the digital twin standard...And then the datafication and the add-ons are right behind it because many of our customers that have been with us now for even six months, all are asking for value-added insights, analytics, add-ons…These are the kinds of things that are both bringing our developers to the platform that have a lot to offer and to sell as add-on subscriptions to our customers with a great unit economics for the customer and great business for the Matterport ecosystem. That's why I'm so excited about datafication in the future of the company…”

