Community Redevelopment Adds Jeanne Freddura to The Newly Created Position of Senior Vice President of Finance and Development

MIAMI, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Redevelopment (OTC: CRDV) ("the Company"), a developer of community oriented real estate in urban and suburban markets with a focus on all aspects of the real estate development cycle, announced today that Jeanne Freddura has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Finance and Development. Ms. Freddura will draw on her diverse background in business and finance as part of the Community Redevelopment team, as it continues to rapidly grow its business.



“We welcome Jeanne to Community Redevelopment and look forward to her contributions to the growth of the company. Her financial knowledge and SEC experience combined with the strong leaders we already have in place will provide us with the foundation to take our business to the next level,” said Community Redevelopment President, Garfield Antonio. Mr. Antonio continued, “Community Redevelopment continues to invest in bringing expertise to our business to support our explosive growth, and Jeanne brings a track record of driving strategy through laser-focused execution. We know her expertise will help Community Redevelopment continue to deliver value to our shareholders and partners. We are committed to further elevating the experience of doing business with Community Redevelopment as we grow together."

Jeanne Freddura, Senior Vice President of Finance and Development, said, “I am very excited to be joining Community Redevelopment and its great leadership team, at such a pivotal time in the growth of the company. I believe Community Redevelopment is positioned to further advance its rapid growth and I look forward to not only contributing to the growth of the Company, but to playing a key role in improving the well-being of the residents of the culturally diverse communities we serve by constructing high-quality mixed-use, multifamily residential, and commercial properties.”

Jeanne Freddura comes to Community Redevelopment with over 25 years of finance experience in a diverse set of industries, such as Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnologies, Research & Development, Retail, and High Technology. Most recently, Jeanne worked as a financial consultant, providing broad spectrum support, to startup biotechs and established pharmaceutical companies. Prior to that, Jeanne was the Corporate Controller at Syntimmune, a clinical stage biotechnology company. Her leadership and expertise were instrumental in ensuring the $1.2 billion buyout of Syntimmune by Alexion Pharmaceuticals was completed accurately, efficiently, and within SEC guidelines. Before that she was at Dicerna Pharmaceuticals where she participated in private placement, defining internal controls, and raising funds.

In addition to leading financial projects and driving corporate development, Jeanne has also led finance teams in all aspects of development, financial management, long- and short-range strategic financial planning, process improvement, acquisitions, and achieving operational excellence. Throughout her career Jeanne has been a key contributor in helping corporations scale their business through streamlining finance and accounting operations, managing vendor relationships, and raising capital. Jeanne is an expert in Initial Public Offering (IPO) readiness, mergers and acquisitions as well as SEC reporting (8K, 10-Q, 10-K), Proxy Statements, and maintaining Sarbanes Oxley compliance. Jeanne started her career in public accounting with Ernst and Young Brazil. She obtained a BA in Administration with concentration in Accounting from Cambridge College and recently completed her MS in Finance from Harvard University in Cambridge, MA.

About Community Redevelopment

Community Redevelopment affords potential investors a significant opportunity to participate in the process of identifying and redeveloping entire communities and regional areas, via a publicly traded company. Community Redevelopment Inc. is a full-service real estate company with a management team that has extensive experience in acquiring, developing, constructing, and managing high-quality multifamily, and retail properties in attractive markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States, as well as capital markets. The Company is focused on all aspects of the real estate development cycle including land development, design build, property operations, and site redevelopment. In addition to the ownership of our operating property portfolio, Community Redevelopment plans to develop and build desirable properties for its own account and through joint ventures with affiliated and unaffiliated partners.

Community Redevelopment, Inc. is focused on community development in urban and suburban markets and our mission is to integrate our proprietary business model by providing sustainable, long-term value to investors as we strive to provide opportunities to improve neighborhoods with residential, commercial, and industrial development projects while designing architecturally pleasing, clean, energy efficient communities and commercial structures. For more information on Community Redevelopment Inc., please contact us at (954) 233-1481, or (800) 210-9438 for those outside of the calling area. You may also visit our website at www.comredev.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on November 16, 2021. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Community Redevelopment Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

