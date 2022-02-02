Trust Stamp to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered, privacy-first trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, announces that management will participate in an opening bell ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Market today, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. ET, in celebration of its recent listing on January 31, 2022.



Trust Stamp CEO Gareth N. Genner comments: “We are honored to have been invited to ring the Nasdaq opening bell, as our listing on Nasdaq represents a major milestone for the company following a year of transformation. I would like to thank all or our employees, shareholders and key stakeholders who have contributed to our success and made this event possible. Digital security is more important than ever as Identity fraud alone contributes to over one hundred billion dollars of annual losses. Our goal is to provide technologies that protect personal data, empower individuals and promote inclusion within the new digital landscape. We are more encouraged than ever by the outlook for the business and look forward to driving significant shareholder value in the years ahead.”

About Trust Stamp



Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI) and Euronext Growth in Dublin ( Euronext Growth: AIID ID ). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





Enquiries

Trust Stamp

Gareth Genner, Chief Executive Officer

Nisha Naik, Executive VP of Communications

Email: Shareholders@truststamp.ai





Davy (Euronext Growth Advisor)

Barry Murphy

Tel: +353 1 679 6363





Investor Relations

Crescendo Communications

Tel: +1 212-671-1021

Email: idai@crescendo-ir.com