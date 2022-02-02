Telos Corporation Named a Winner of the Energage 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation , a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organization, announced today it has been named a winner of the Energage 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage , LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“We are honored to be once again recognized as a top workplace, especially given the challenging social and economic climate over the past year,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “Our talent is a huge part of who we are as a company, and I’m proud we’ve built a workplace culture that inspires employees and truly embodies our core values.”

A testament to the accountable and family oriented atmosphere fostered at Telos, this award comes on the heels of the company being named a 2021 Top Workplace by The Washington Post , in addition to being recognized as a Best Place to Work in the Greater Washington DC Area by Washington Business Journal for the past two years. With core values of integrity, building trusted relationships, working hard together and designing and delivering superior solutions, the Telos environment encourages commitment and success every day.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

