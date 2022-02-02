The Laurel Foundation and Genesis Global Bring Kids to The Super Bowl Experience

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Global, a privately held, certified woman owned staffing and workforce solutions provider, are joining together with The Laurel Foundation to host local transgender/gender diverse youth and youth affected by HIV/AIDS community members at The Super Bowl Experience, Saturday, February 5.



As one of 225 local, diverse businesses in the Los Angeles area designated as an approved supplier of the Super Bowl LVI Business Connect program, Genesis Global is in the unique position to host 100 of The Laurel Foundation’s community members at The Super Bowl Experience on Saturday, February 5, the first day of the week-long event.

The Laurel Foundation of Pasadena, CA provides free year-round programs that empower children, youth and families affected by HIV/AIDS and transgender/gender diverse so that they may live an authentic and successful life. Its mission is to empower children, youth and families affected by HIV/AIDS, transgender and gender diverse youth through educational and mental health support programs in a safe and trusting environment.

“We’re thrilled that Genesis Global is providing this opportunity to our community,” said Margot Anderson, the Founder and CEO of The Laurel Foundation. “The support of local businesses is invaluable to our efforts in providing programs that give participants the tools to build self-sufficient, productive, healthy lives. The community members who will be attending The Super Bowl experience are very excited!”

Genesis Global is committed to creating opportunities in the communities in which the Company operates. According to Anna Church, founder and president, Genesis Global Workforce Solutions, “It’s important that we act as good corporate citizens, and giving back to the Los Angeles community with this unique opportunity that we have because of our involvement with The Super Bowl Experience helps reinforce this commitment.”

About The Laurel Foundation

The Laurel Foundation serves children, youth and families affected by HIV/AIDS, and transgender/gender diverse youth. The Laurel Foundation’s educational and support programs impact the lives of over 700 children, youth and families affected by HIV/AIDS, and transgender/gender diverse youth each year. www.Laurel-Foundation.org

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global is a privately held, certified woman owned staffing and workforce solutions provider, which allows our clients to capture diversity credit. Since 1999, our core business is staffing direct hire, temporary workforce, and contract consulting. www.genesis-global.com

