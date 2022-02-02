Genasys Inc. Announces Multiple Critical Communications Software Services Contracts in Texas

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe, today announced multi-year Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software services contracts with the State of Texas Office of the Attorney General (Texas OAG), Madison County, and the Town of Little Elm. The Company's GEM contract with the Texas OAG was renewed and new GEM contracts replaced competitors' emergency notification services in Madison County and Little Elm.



“The Texas OAG utilizes GEM's Desktop Panic to help ensure the safety of case workers during child support and protective services duties,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “GEM's Desktop Panic enables individuals to send emergency notifications to organizational security teams instantly with a push of the button. Lone or remote workers can report critical events on-site, or from the field, and transmit their location and safety status.”

Mr. Danforth continued, “Our GEM contract with Madison County includes Genasys' weather warning module, which quickly gathers data on approaching storms and alerts residents in the path of severe weather to take appropriate life safety actions.”

The Company also announced the implementation of additional GEM software services at the Port of Houston. Genasys installed an Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS) at the port previously, which included 17 Genasys outdoor speaker arrays and GEM command and control software.

“The additional GEM software services include visitor management and sending alerts and emergency notifications to port workers and visitors via SMS, mobile phones, and email,” Mr. Danforth said. “GEM's visitor management service monitors the locations and safety status of people visiting the port.”

Mr. Danforth concluded, “The Genasys suite of software and hardware systems delivers reliable, multichannel critical communications for countries, counties, communities, enterprises, and government agencies.”

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service, Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.