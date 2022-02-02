Teclison Announces the Appointment of Wan Lung Eng as Chief Financial Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teclison, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel cancer therapeutics to induce targeted necrosis of solid tumors and convert the tumor into a therapeutic vaccine to enhance cancer remission, today announced the appointment of Wan Lung Eng as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Eng has over two decades of experience in corporate finance, M&A, capital markets and principal investments, including successfully executing a multimillion-dollar IPO, more than doubling the company’s valuation and revenue.



“I welcome Mr. Eng to our management team and given his proven financial track record, I’m confident he will be an integral part of our anticipated growth as we expand our engagement with the U.S. investment community and raise funds to further advance our lead candidate, TEC-001, in combination with embolization therapy, through the clinic,” said Ray Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Teclison.

Mr. Eng commented, “I am thrilled to join Teclison and work alongside a passionate team of medical and scientific experts. I believe the Company’s strategy combining its product candidates with existing immune checkpoint inhibitors, boosting its therapeutic potential, positions it to be an emerging key player in the oncology pharmaceutical market.”

Prior to joining Teclison, Mr. Eng served as the Chief Financial Officer for Spectral MD, Inc., a healthcare predictive technology company, where he successfully executed a multimillion-dollar IPO. Prior to that, he served in several senior leadership roles for startups, growth companies, investment banking and private equity, spanning diverse industries and executing more than $50 billion worth of M&A and capital markets transactions.

Mr. Eng has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Duke University, North Carolina, and a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

About Teclison

Teclison is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel cancer therapeutics to induce targeted necrosis of solid tumors and convert the tumor into a therapeutic vaccine to enhance cancer remission. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of new approaches aimed at enhancing the therapeutic benefit of immunotherapy to treat nearly all solid tumors. Its lead product candidate, TEC-001, a first-in-class therapeutic agent, and Trans-Arterial TEC-001 Embolization (“TATE”) therapy, are being evaluated in combination with FDA-approved immune checkpoint inhibitors in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of liver, colorectal and lung cancer. Teclison is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.teclison.com.

Media Contact

Gloria Gasaatura

LifeSci Communications

Tel: (646) 970-4688

ggasaatura@lifescicomms.com