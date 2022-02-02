GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) Leveraging Market Opportunities in Blockchain Payment Space

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

Blockchain technology is disrupting an endless number of industries, but none more than the world of finance, a moribund market that for decades seemed mostly unmovable as big banks were in complete control. Then along came the decentralized ledger of blockchain, which leveled the playing field and tore down the barriers insulating the oligopoly by offering the potential to transform all types of financial transactions from remittances to capital formation.

For the first time ever, blockchain technology makes it possible for global financial systems to be interconnected, secure, and accessible, as well as fast, cost effective and efficient. This has opened new market opportunities being exploited by customized blockchain payment solutions provider GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX).

GreenBox is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The company’s applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally.

