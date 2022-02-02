SurgePays to Present at the Second Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference

BARTLETT, Tenn., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a fintech company providing essential financial services and prepaid products to the underbanked and underserved, announced today that management will present at the 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference occurring between February 8th and February 11th, 2022.



The company will host a virtual presentation on Wednesday, February 9th from 4:00pm – 4:25pm ET.

Additionally, the management team will be hosting 1x1 meetings with investors on February 10th and 11th.

For additional details and registration, please visit https://microcaprodeo.com.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a B2B fintech company focused on the underbanked community. The Company's blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The neighborhood stores are profit partners that provide a multichannel distribution network for SurgePays to deliver consumer products, allow cash to digital currency conversions as well as capture data and build a loyal consumer base. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

MZ Contact

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

brian.prenoveau@mzgroup.us

+561 489 5315