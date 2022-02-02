Worldwide 3D Display Industry to 2027 - Featuring LG Display, Mitsubishi Electric and Nikon Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D Display market reached a value of US$ 120.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 316.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.87% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



The 3D display is a state-of-the-art technology that provides tools to visualize and understand complex high-dimensional data and objects. It relies on a combination of optical, electrical, mechanical, and digital imaging skills and advanced technologies, including holography, volumetric, multi-view, and stereoscopic. It assists in supporting an auto-stereoscopic 3D experience with enhanced image quality as compared to previous generation technology. As a result, its demand is escalating around the world on account of the growing utilization of smartphones, tablets, and personal computers (PCs)



3D Display Market Trends:

There is a rise in the demand for 3D display technologies in home entertainment due to the declining prices of electronic devices and inflating disposable incomes of individuals across the globe. This represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, increasing advancements in computer technology and the rapid development of the gaming industry worldwide are also contributing to market growth. 3D display technologies aid in building a framework that comprises windows, state machines, and game-changing mechanisms. They also provide a higher picture quality and better simulation effect for an enhanced gaming experience for the players.

Furthermore, leading players are introducing innovative and cost-effective 3D display technologies that do not require electricity. As these technologies are safe, reliable, and offer increased depth perception, they are gaining immense popularity among doctors to perform surgeries. Besides this, they are increasingly being adopted to make representational models, visuals or movies in design, engineering, CAD/CAM, and simulation applications in the automotive industry. This, in confluence with the rising utilization of 3D display technologies in capturing and editing videos, broadcasting, and photography, is anticipated to propel the market growth

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global 3D Display market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, technology, access method and application



Breakup by Type:

Volumetric Display

Stereoscopic

Head Mounted Displays

Breakup by Technology:

Digital Light Processing

Plasma Display Panel

Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLEDs)

Light Emitting Diode (LEDs)

Breakup by Access Method:

Conventional/Screen Based Display

Micro Displays

Breakup by Application:

Televisions

Smartphones

Monitors

Mobile Computing Devices

Projectors

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Dimenco B.V., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Display Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nikon Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sony Electronics Inc., The Coretec Group Inc and Toshiba Corporation



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global 3D display market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global 3D display market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the access method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global 3D display market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global 3D Display Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Volumetric Display

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Stereoscopic

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Head Mounted Displays

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Digital Light Processing

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Plasma Display Panel

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLEDs)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Light Emitting Diode (LEDs)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Access Method

8.1 Conventional/Screen Based Display

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Micro Displays

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Televisions

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Smartphones

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Monitors

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Mobile Computing Devices

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Projectors

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Dimenco B.V.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 LG Display Co. Ltd.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Nikon Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Panasonic Corporation

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Sharp Corporation

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Sony Electronics Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 The Coretec Group Inc

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.11 Toshiba Corporation

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33lknv