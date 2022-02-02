InPlay Oil to Webcast Live at OTC/OTCQX Virtual Investor Conference on February 3

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production, today announced that President and CEO Doug Bartole will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 3, 2022.



DATE: February 3, 2022

TIME: 12:30 PM EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Fpq8Mn

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

January 24, 2022 - InPlay Oil Corp. Named to 2022 OTCQX Best 50

January 12, 2022 - InPlay Oil Corp. Announces 2022 Capital Budget Highlighting Record Financial and Operational Guidance

November 30, 2021 – InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Completion of Accretive Strategic Cardium Combination

November 10, 2021 - InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Highlighted by Record Quarterly Production and Financial Results

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production. The company operates long-lived, low-decline properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential as well as undeveloped lands with exploration possibilities. The common shares of InPlay trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPO and the OTCQX under the symbol IPOOF.

