2 February 2022

 

Company Announcement number 12/2022

Opening of new fixed-rate bond

Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

CouponSeriesAmortisationClosing dateMaturity
1.5 %22SAnnuity31-08-202301-10-2043

 

The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S.

The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 20 years.

 

The final terms of the bond will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.

 

The Executive Board

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

