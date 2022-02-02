|To
Opening of new fixed-rate bond
Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:
|Coupon
|Series
|Amortisation
|Closing date
|Maturity
|1.5 %
|22S
|Annuity
|31-08-2023
|01-10-2043
The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S.
The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 20 years.
The final terms of the bond will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
