EnviroServe Expansion Continues with Acquisition of Leading Southwest Waste Transportation and Environmental Services Business

PHOENIX, Arizona, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroServe, a Savage Company, is pleased to announce it has acquired the business and assets of Chemical Transportation, Inc., a specialized waste transportation and environmental services company with operations in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. Adding four locations across the Southwest and more than 65 experienced Team Members, EnviroServe continues to expand its nationwide “where you need us, when you need us” network of locations providing emergency response, environmental remediation and waste management services.

A subsidiary of CTI, Inc., Chemical Transportation has been in business for over 40 years. The company has been a leading regional provider of waste transportation and environmental services, with existing operations in Phoenix, AZ, Tucson, AZ, Albuquerque, NM, and El Paso, TX, and strong Customer relationships throughout those communities and the surrounding areas.

“We’re excited to welcome our new Team Members and look forward to serving existing and new Customers in the Southwest United States,” said Nathan Savage, Environmental Sector president for Savage. “We now have 35 EnviroServe locations extending from coast to coast, as we continue to enhance our waste transportation and environmental services capabilities through both organic and acquisitive growth. This ongoing expansion enables us to make a difference for more businesses and communities across the country.”

EnviroServe provides comprehensive environmental services including:

24-hour emergency spill and disaster response

emergency spill and disaster response Environmental remediation

Waste transportation and disposal services

Soil and groundwater remediation

Specialized industrial and storage tank services

Railroad services including AAR repairs

Facility decontamination

Oil and gas environmental services

PCB remediation services

For immediate service, call EnviroServe’s 24/7 dispatch center at (800) 488-0910 or request service online at www.enviroserve.com.

About EnviroServe, a Savage Company

EnviroServe is part of Savage, a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, with more than 4,000 Team Members in over 200 locations. The Company moves and manages what matters, enabling its Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet.

