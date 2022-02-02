Conduent Named a Rising Star in 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services Report for U.S.

Company recognized for innovations in Payer Digital Transformation and Payer Business Process as a Service (BPaaS).



ISG report also notes company’s position for Healthcare Interoperability Services & Solutions.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced that the company has been named a “Rising Star” in two quadrants of the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services Report for the U.S. Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, recognized Conduent as a Rising Star in the categories of Payer Digital Transformation Services and Payer Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) for the company’s promising portfolio and market experience, including the required roadmap and focus on key market trends and customer requirements. ISG evaluated the capabilities of more than 30 U.S. healthcare payer service providers for this report.

Ron Exler, Director and Principal Analyst for ISG Research and author of the report, said, “Conduent has end-to-end capabilities to meet the needs across the payer value chain, including member engagement, network management, care management and claims management, leveraging advanced automation and analytics. These capabilities improve outcomes for payers by enhancing member experience, reducing costs of service, improving health status and quality ratings, maintaining compliance, and reducing complexity. The company engenders loyalty from its payer clients with its modernization guidance, regulatory compliance capabilities, digital innovation and service delivery model.”

ISG analysts noted Conduent’s excellent service delivery, strong market impact and robust technology-enabled solutions as contributors to the Rising Star recognition, in addition to the company’s strengths in the following areas:

High client retention which reflects the company’s investments in modernization, on-time delivery of product enhancements and continuous improvement in payment integrity recoveries.





Integrated capabilities that help payers enhance member experiences and improve health outcomes.





Breadth of solutions and experience to drive performance outcomes, such as increasing efficiencies, reducing administrative costs and medical spend, improving compliance and enabling revenue growth.





Intelligent automation and machine learning to reduce manual paperwork in open enrollment processing and improve claims processing auto-adjudication rates.



“Our solutions enable government and commercial healthcare payers to reduce complexity and improve performance while delivering better transparency and experiences for hundreds of millions of members every day,” said Sheila Curr, Global Head, Commercial Healthcare for Conduent. “The recognition by ISG underscores our strong commitment to the healthcare industry and speaks to the impact of the significant and targeted investments we are making in advanced technologies and flexible operating models to support the industry’s push toward modernization and digital transformation.”

ISG also recognized Conduent as a “Product Challenger” in the Healthcare Interoperability Services & Solutions quadrant. Product Challengers show evidence of investing to enhance their market presence and competitive strengths. In addition, Conduent has more than 25 years of expertise in customer experience management and is a Leader in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center – Customer Experience Services Global report.

Conduent Healthcare solutions are designed to help government and commercial healthcare payers improve operational efficiency, enhance member engagement, and improve health outcomes. The company’s end-to-end solutions span member, network, care and claims management services, and risk and compliance solutions. To learn more about the Digital Transformation and BPaaS solutions highlighted in the ISG report, please click here.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology, and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

