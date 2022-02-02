Global Clinical Research Services Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Services, Indication, Deployment, End-user and Region

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Research Services Market Research Report by Services, by Indication, by Deployment, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Clinical Research Services Market size was estimated at USD 44.07 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 48.01 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.31% to reach USD 82.19 billion by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Clinical Research Services to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Services, the market was studied across Clinical Trials, Diagnostic Research, Drug Development Consultancy, Epidemiological Studies, Genetic Studies, Preclinical Studies, Prevention Research, Quality of Life Research, Screening Research, and Treatment Research.
- Based on Indication, the market was studied across CNS Disorders, Cardio Vascular Disorders, Diabetes, Infectious Diseases, and Oncology.
- Based on Deployment, the market was studied across In-House and Outsource.
- Based on End User, the market was studied across Advance Pathologies, Contract Research Organizations, Medical Device Companies, and Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Clinical Research Services Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Clinical Research Services Market, including Acculab Lifesciences, America Holdings, Ardent CRO, Axcent Advanced Analytics (A3), Azelix, BIO Agile Therapeutics, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Covance Inc., CROISSANCE CLINICAL RESEARCH, CTSERV, Dove Quality Solutions, Firma Clinical Research, Fisher Clinical Services, Inc., ICON plc, IQVIA, LabCorp, Medpace Holdings, Parexel International Corporation, PEPGRA, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, PRA Health Sciences, PSI CRO AG, SGS SA, Syneos Health, and Wuxi AppTec Inc..
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Clinical Research Services Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Clinical Research Services Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Clinical Research Services Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Clinical Research Services Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Clinical Research Services Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Clinical Research Services Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Clinical Research Services Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rapid technological advancements and growing globalization encouraging biotech and pharmaceutical companies
5.1.1.2. Demand for effective drugs and healthcare devices
5.1.1.3. Surging patient population
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost associated with product development
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing investment in research & development activities
5.1.3.2. Expanding strategic collaboration among companies
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Stringent drug approval process
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Clinical Research Services Market, by Services
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Clinical Trials
6.3. Diagnostic Research
6.4. Drug Development Consultancy
6.5. Epidemiological Studies
6.6. Genetic Studies
6.7. Preclinical Studies
6.8. Prevention Research
6.9. Quality of Life Research
6.10. Screening Research
6.11. Treatment Research
7. Clinical Research Services Market, by Indication
7.1. Introduction
7.2. CNS Disorders
7.3. Cardio Vascular Disorders
7.4. Diabetes
7.5. Infectious Diseases
7.6. Oncology
8. Clinical Research Services Market, by Deployment
8.1. Introduction
8.2. In-House
8.3. Outsource
9. Clinical Research Services Market, by End User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Advance Pathologies
9.3. Contract Research Organizations
9.4. Medical Device Companies
9.5. Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
10. Americas Clinical Research Services Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Clinical Research Services Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Clinical Research Services Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Acculab Lifesciences
14.2. America Holdings
14.3. Ardent CRO
14.4. Axcent Advanced Analytics (A3)
14.5. Azelix
14.6. BIO Agile Therapeutics
14.7. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
14.8. Covance Inc.
14.9. CROISSANCE CLINICAL RESEARCH
14.10. CTSERV
14.11. Dove Quality Solutions
14.12. Firma Clinical Research
14.13. Fisher Clinical Services, Inc.
14.14. ICON plc
14.15. IQVIA
14.16. LabCorp
14.17. Medpace Holdings
14.18. Parexel International Corporation
14.19. PEPGRA
14.20. Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC
14.21. PRA Health Sciences
14.22. PSI CRO AG
14.23. SGS SA
14.24. Syneos Health
14.25. Wuxi AppTec Inc.
15. Appendix
