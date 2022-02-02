New CheapOair.ca survey finds that a majority of Canadians are not aware of the Ontario ‘Staycation’ Tax Credit, with over 55 per cent of respondents reporting that they are likely to travel within Ontario

Toronto, ON, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 1, 2022 (Toronto, ON) – Leading online travel agency CheapOair.ca today released the results of a new survey geared at Ontario travellers in an effort to better understand the perception towards the recently unveiled Ontario ‘Staycation’ Tax Credit, while also gauging 2022 travel perception and concerns as restrictions are slowly lifted.

The CheapOair.ca Travel Perceptions study found that over 66 per cent of respondents were not aware of the Ontario Staycation tax credit. Unsurprisingly, interest in travelling is increasing, and more than 55 per cent of respondents stated they were highly likely (30.4 per cent) and likely (25 per cent) to travel to claim the tax credit.

The Ontario Government recently unveiled the Ontario ‘Staycation’ Tax Credit, which allows Ontario residents to claim up to 20 per cent of eligible leisure accommodation expenses for stays that occur between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022, when filing their personal 2022 Income Tax. Individuals can claim up to $1,000 and families can claim up to $2,000 of eligible expenses to get back returns of up to $200 and $400 respectively.

The survey also revealed that the biggest concerns related to travel for Ontarians continue to be ‘exposure to COVID-19’ and the variants (34.8 per cent) followed by ‘flights being cancelled’ and ‘being unable to return from the destination’ (tied at 17.3 per cent) as the next concerns. Additional results worth noting:

Adventure Above All Else: As it relates to type of travel, half of all Ontario respondents (50 per cent) expressed interest in going on an outdoor/adventure trip while over a third (34 per cent) are interested in exploring Family Theme Parks, indicating that Ontarians are looking to get out and explore the great outdoors more as opposed to staying home and not travelling.

Canadians Are Road Warriors: A majority of Ontario respondents (61 per cent) prioritize travel via personal/owned vehicles ahead of air (35 per cent), rental vehicles (12 per cent), or rail (8 per cent).

Consumer Confidence: Roughly one-quarter of consumers (24.2 per cent) say their travel confidence has been unchanged over the past three months, with 22 per cent of respondents claiming that their confidence in travelling has decreased and 20 per cent saying their confidence has increased.

“What this survey showed us was that Ontarians were not aware of the available travel savings, in light of the fact that they are eager to plan travel. With the rising cost of living and services, our goal is to help Canadians save as much as they can on travel,” said Daniel Hayter, Senior Product Manager for CheapOair.ca. “As a leading online travel agency and resource, we will continue to help share ways for Canadians to save on their future travel, accommodation and transportation bookings.”

For the survey methodology, CheapOair.ca conducted this study for a 12-day period from January 15 to January 26, 2022, with results determined automatically through a third-party tracking system. The survey was representative of Ontario consumers that visited the CheapOair.ca website, regardless of whether a booking was made or not.

With unique travel trend insights gleaned from CheapOair.ca’s dedicated travel consumer base, their mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations.

About CheapOair.ca

CheapOair.ca is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair.ca bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available worldwide to help find great deals on flights to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million lodgings, and 100s of car rental companies.