Sisters of the Valley Launch Wholesale Business

Merced, California, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sisters of the Valley announce the launch of their new wholesale program, as a part of their ongoing mission to get the most amount of medicine to the most amount of people. After much preparation, the Sisters are now ready to have their products on countertops in stores worldwide, with a wholesale program that allows retailers to buy at a significant discount and make earnings, while providing a valuable service to the Sisters and the people.

Once a retailer signs up to be a wholesale customer and provides proof of sales tax registration, they can then buy in bulk at a discount that allows them to make a significant mark-up.

The Sisters have, since the first summer of Covid, set up stocking locations in the east coast (Philadelphia) and the west coast (Los Angeles) for faster response to product requests.

“Store-owners welcome the opportunity to have a modest CBD display on their countertops, and we have small tins and small bottles, a good place to start,” explained Sister Kate.

The Sisters have been serving a select few stores for many years now and are confident that they are ready for this big step. Said Sister Sophia about the program, “This is just one of the ways we can create jobs for people, by allowing them to earn from the very honorable process of getting the medicine from us to the people who need it.”

www.sistersofthevalley.org

