Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, Announces the Addition of Sam Robert

ATLANTA, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, and one of the leading executive benefits consultancies in the U.S., announced the addition of Sam Robert as Vice President – Retirement.



Sam comes to Fulcrum Partners with more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry, which includes fifteen-plus years of targeted experience in executive benefits and nonqualified deferred compensation plans. Prior to joining Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, Sam was a Relationship Manager, working at two of the industry’s largest nonqualified plan recordkeepers.

“Sam joins Fulcrum Partners with unparalleled client service experience and a unique ability to develop close client relationships. With his extensive nonqualified executive benefits experience, Sam will have an immediate and positive impact on Fulcrum Partners and its clients,” said Atlanta-based, Senior Vice President – Retirement, Steve Broadbent.

Bruce Brownell, Senior Vice President – Retirement and one of the founders of the Fulcrum Partners team, has partnered with Sam on executive benefits projects over the years. Bruce said, “We are fortunate to find a deep subject matter expert, with many years of high-level client service.”

Sam, who is based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, will serve the executive benefits needs of Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, clients nationwide.

To find out more about how organizations and executives can benefit from the use of nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans, follow Deferred Compensation News or contact any member of the Fulcrum Partners team at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/fulcrum-partners-team .

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skill sets, targeted experience and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra, Florida; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas and Washington D.C.

About OneDigital

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness and workplace benefits continue to converge, business of all sizes have relied on OneDigital’s exceptional advisory teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital’s commitment to technology and innovation enables its 2,800 advisors to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry. Investment advice is offered through OneDigital Investment Advisors, an SEC- registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital.

OneDigital has been named as a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. For more information, visit www.onedigital.com .

