JM Family Enterprises Names Ravi Abbineni Chief Financial Officer

Deerfield Beach, Fla., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ravi Abbineni has joined JM Family Enterprises, a $18 billion privately held company, as the new Chief Financial Officer. In addition to leading the company’s financial operations, Abbineni also holds the title of senior vice president.

Founded in 1968 by automotive legend Jim Moran, JM Family has maintained its roots in the automotive industry while branching out to help other businesses succeed. Its current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services and franchising industries.

An accomplished CFO with 20 years of experience, Abbineni has worked in a number of industries, including consumer finance, insurance, real estate, treasury, commercial banking and asset management. He most recently served as managing director, CFO and head of strategy for Citizens Commercial Banking. Prior to that, he held CFO roles for JPMorgan Chase in their Middle Market & Specialized Industries Banking and Global Real Estate divisions, as well as with GE Capital's Commercial Real Estate division. He also served as the GE CFO for Hyundai Capital & Hyundai Card Joint Ventures in Seoul, Korea. Abbineni has focused on financial management, strategic planning, auditing, and mergers and acquisitions. His professional experience will be an asset as JM Family executes its growth strategy and expands its leadership position both organically and through acquisitions, leveraging its strong culture and success in the franchise business model.

“Ravi’s impressive breadth of experience and knowledge of various aspects of the financial industry made him an ideal candidate as JM Family looks to grow its position beyond automotive,” said Brent Burns, president and CEO, JM Family. “We are excited to leverage his expertise and fresh perspective going forward and are certain that he and his family will find a welcoming home here at JM Family.”

Abbineni earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science and engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He and his family relocated to South Florida for this position.

Eric Gebhard, the company’s interim CFO since May 2021, was instrumental in recruiting and onboarding Abbineni into this role. Going forward, Gebhard will return to focusing full-time as JM Family’s treasurer and group vice president of Financial Operations.

