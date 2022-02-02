Veritext Legal Solutions Celebrates National Court Reporting and Captioning Week

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, today announces the company will be celebrating the court reporting profession during National Court Reporting and Captioning Week, an event designated by the National Court Reporters Association, taking place February 5-12.



The week brings together court reporters, captioners, court reporting firms, schools and others in the legal industry to help highlight the many aspects that make court reporting and captioning an attractive profession.

In honor of National Court Reporting and Captioning Week, Veritext is offering:

“National Court Reporting and Captioning Week is a great opportunity to celebrate the profession of court reporting,” states Valerie Berger, senior vice president, marketing and communications at Veritext. “Court reporting is vital to keeping the litigation process moving forward, and we are excited to be bringing education, activities and additional resources to the market to help advance and strengthen the profession. We look forward to what this week brings, as well as the rest of the year.”

For more information on what Veritext is doing to support the court reporting community, visit https://www.veritext.com/industryadvocacy/.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details – so legal teams can focus on the case.

