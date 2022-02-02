Veritext Legal Solutions Celebrates National Court Reporting and Captioning Week

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, today announces the company will be celebrating the court reporting profession during National Court Reporting and Captioning Week, an event designated by the National Court Reporters Association, taking place February 5-12.
The week brings together court reporters, captioners, court reporting firms, schools and others in the legal industry to help highlight the many aspects that make court reporting and captioning an attractive profession.
In honor of National Court Reporting and Captioning Week, Veritext is offering:
- A raffle with prizes for anyone who shares their love of court reporting and/or Veritext posts throughout the week on social media using #CRCW22 #VeritextCares
- Two complimentary CEU webinars:
- A brand-new 90-minute webinar – Write Your Way to the Top: Insights and Advice from Seasoned Industry Experts for New Court Reporters – featuring the Veritext Peer Advisory Council (VPAC) in a panel discussion. This webinar takes place on Wednesday, February 9, at 7:30 p.m. EST.
- A 60-minute webinar – Bringing Steno to High Schools (with Project Steno). This event will feature executive director of Project Steno Nancy Varallo, CRR, RDR, FAPR, and is designed to encourage reporters and captioners to work at the grassroots level to increase the number of recruits entering and graduating from steno school. This webinar will take place on Thursday, February 10, at 7:30 p.m. EST.
- Advice and mentorship opportunities for new students and graduates from individual members of the VPAC
- Access to the Veritext Student Resource Center, established to inspire and provide information and resources for the next generation of stenographers
- Three new scholarships in the Veritext Scholarship Program in New York, Pennsylvania and online, in addition to the 10 previously established scholarships, through nine court reporting programs (online and in-person), in six different states and provinces
- Information on the Maryland Community College System’s Court Reporter Training Program – hosted by Veritext – which offers Steno Theory I & II and Speed Development courses to students across the country via live Zoom videoconferencing. The summer trimester starts May 3, and students can begin applying for the new Veritext scholarship March 2022.
- New referral benefits – The Veritext Partner Referral Program now allows participating court reporters and their referral to each earn $500 when the referral takes at least 30 jobs within the first 90 days of being eligible to work.
“National Court Reporting and Captioning Week is a great opportunity to celebrate the profession of court reporting,” states Valerie Berger, senior vice president, marketing and communications at Veritext. “Court reporting is vital to keeping the litigation process moving forward, and we are excited to be bringing education, activities and additional resources to the market to help advance and strengthen the profession. We look forward to what this week brings, as well as the rest of the year.”
For more information on what Veritext is doing to support the court reporting community, visit https://www.veritext.com/industryadvocacy/.
