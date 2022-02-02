The term of office extension of members of the Management Board

The Supervisory Board of AS Tallink Grupp has extended the term of office of members of the Management Board Piret Mürk-Dubout, Kadri Land and Harri Hanschmidt.

Kadri Land and Harri Hanschmidt joined the company’s Management Board on 4 February 2019 and their terms of office have been extended by three years, effective from 5 February 2022.

Piret Mürk-Dubout joined the company’s Management Board on 15 April 2019 and her term of office has also been extended by three years, effective from 16 April 2022.





Liisa Gross

Investor Relations Specialist

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail liisa.gross@tallink.ee