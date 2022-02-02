Global On-Ramp to Media Literacy, the Center for Media Literacy's New Free Online Media Literacy Training Launches Feb. 2

MALIBU, Calif., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Media Literacy (CML), a leader in media literacy research, program design and evidence-based frameworks since 1989, has launched Global On-ramp to Media Literacy, a 90-minute, self-guided course that can introduce the concepts of media literacy education to anyone with access to the internet, anywhere in the world. The interactive course uses texts, videos, quizzes and infographics to cover topics that range from CML's long-proven Five Key Questions and Core Concepts and Empowerment Spiral, to information about copyright, to CML's MediaLit Kit - a collection of core ideas and tools that are fundamental to media literacy's inquiry-based pedagogy. The course was developed by Linda M. Wiley, an experienced instructional designer, along with CML President Tessa Jolls and Monika Hanley, a CML associate, to guide users through the articulation of media literacy theory, practice and implementation.

"Now is the time for media literacy to take a more prominent seat at the education table, as well as around family dinner tables," said Jolls. "Media literacy educators and practitioners have long known that there are countless applications of media literacy, but the current epidemic of harmful disinformation has shone a spotlight on what makes CML's work more important now than ever before. We are proud to offer Global On-ramp to Media Literacy as a public service to anyone around the globe who is interested in learning more about becoming a wiser and more informed media consumer and producer. Our nations' security, our local communities, our families and our health depend upon it."

The initial launch of Global On-ramp to Media Literacy is supported by the US State Department Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs' Citizen Diplomacy Action Fund (CDAF). The CDAF grant, which is provided to alumni of the Fulbright Scholars Program, enables CML to make global citizens and educators aware of the course in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. CML's affiliates in Singapore; Lima, Peru (Medios Claros); Los Angeles, CA (Ignite Global Good, LLC) and Kaunas, Lithuania (Vytautus Magnus University) will undertake communications campaigns through social media, email, media relations and other outreach activities. The course is now available in English. Versions in Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Latvian, Lithuanian, Estonian, Russian and Chinese will launch very soon.

Like a map for a journey, the Center for Media Literacy provides a vision and a guide for navigating today's complex, global media culture. For more information about CML's Global On-ramp to Media Literacy, please visit www.medialit.org, or follow CML on Facebook.

