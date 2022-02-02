Bicycle Health Expands Its Leading Virtual Opioid Addiction Recovery Treatment to Connecticut

BOSTON, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicycle Health , the leading virtual care provider of evidence-based treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), announced today that it is expanding its services to Connecticut. Bicycle Health is available in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthcare in Connecticut, with additional insurance plans coming soon. Patients can also access Bicycle Health’s services through a monthly out-of-pocket membership fee. With the addition of Connecticut, Bicycle Health can now provide OUD treatment to 24 states and over two-thirds of the U.S. population.



OUD is one of the most urgent health crises of our time, with an estimated 9.4 million people misusing opioids in 2020. In the state of Connecticut alone, there were over 1,300 drug overdose deaths in 2020 – a 14% increase from the year prior. The state’s overdose death rate is also over 67% higher than the national average overdose death rate.

Bicycle Health’s expansion will make it significantly easier for Connecticut residents to access suboxone treatment, medication that is proven to prevent painful opioid withdrawal symptoms and support long-term recovery. There are currently only 881 suboxone providers in Connecticut, compared to states like Arizona with over 1,100 or Ohio with over 2,000 providers. Further, the majority of providers in the state require in-person visits to prescribe treatment, but Bicycle Health’s services are available completely virtually. This means patients can seek treatment on their own time and safely from the comfort of their homes.

“As a Connecticut native and someone who has battled opioid use disorder myself, I’m incredibly proud that Bicycle Health is extending its services to a community so near and dear to my heart,” said Sarah Howroyd, Bicycle Health’s Director of Behavioral Health and Founder of the Manchester, CT HOPE Initiative. “Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) or Medication for Addiction Treatment (MAT) helped me stabilize my addiction and move forward with my life. Bicycle Health’s expansion will make it possible for so many others across the state to access the treatment they need and deserve.”

Bicycle Health’s evidence-based care model includes synchronous and asynchronous telehealth visits, same day prescription refills for medication management, access to peer support groups and psychotherapy, and regular in-home diagnostics testing to monitor a patient's progress.

Since its founding in 2017, Bicycle Health has seen tremendous success with patients. In 2021, the company prevented an estimated 355 overdoses and helped nearly 15,000 patients overcome problematic opioid use. Bicycle Health’s retention rates are also appreciably higher than the industry average.

“The solution to America’s worsening opioid crisis doesn’t lie in sending people to expensive rehab centers or the criminal justice system – the key is increasing access to effective, safe, and affordable treatment options,” said Ankit Gupta, CEO and Founder of Bicycle Health. “MAT has proven to be the most effective method for treating opioid addiction, yet the barriers for receiving prescriptions remain incredibly high. At Bicycle Health, our mission is to make MAT easily accessible to patients nationwide and launching in Connecticut means we’re one step closer to achieving that goal.”

