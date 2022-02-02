LogMeIn Rebrands as GoTo with a New Application Combining Support and Communications Solutions, New Products, and a New Partner Network

SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc., a recognized leader in remote-work technology, announced today it has rebranded as GoTo to reflect its deep dedication to making IT easy, anywhere. GoTo’s announcement goes far beyond a new name and logo, as the company is launching a simplified product portfolio with a single application and two flagship products: the all-new IT management & support product, GoTo Resolve, and a new experience for the unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) product, GoTo Connect. These products are united by a single application, administrative system, and converging user experience. The company has also launched a new partner program to further enable its growing ecosystem of partners around the globe.



The evolution comes from listening to its nearly 800K customers, over one billion people joining meetings, classes, or webinars, and half a billion connections on the company's remote access and support tools. Their lives and their businesses have been forever changed by the pandemic, and GoTo is committed to empowering these small and midsize business (SMB) customers to drive simplicity and ease with its flexible-work tools, while focusing on affordability. With a new partner program and upcoming global expansion, this launch builds on the company’s strong growth, 99.9% uptime, and experience with zero trust security.

“This announcement follows a yearlong internal company transformation with significant investment in innovation, unification, and global go-to-market efforts. While many providers in the space only solve for one point solution, GoTo is bringing together IT management & support and communications in one application in a completely new and unique way,” said Mike Kohlsdorf, GoTo President and CEO. “GoTo and the new portfolio better represent the company and our commitment to SMBs. We understand their particular challenges and have the focus and resources needed to address these pain points to better serve their dynamic working environments.”

A New, Unified IT Tool Portfolio

GoTo’s launch is more than a rebrand, as the company announced a new application combining support and communications products, with its new flagship IT management & support product, GoTo Resolve, and a new flagship unified communications product, GoTo Connect. While serving distinct but complementary IT needs, the two products are closely linked by a common application, unified admin system, and converging user experiences to simplify day-to-day operations for IT teams and deliver easy, trusted, and intuitive experiences for end-users.

One Application for both support and communications products including:

A shared modern, intuitive admin experience for both GoTo Connect and GoTo Resolve

The ability to add integrations between support and communications such as: Ticketing and helpdesk experiences within GoTo Connect Adding phone access to the GoTo Resolve console Automatically adding call notes to support tickets





GoTo Resolve

New all-in-one product simplifies SMB IT management & support, bringing together functionality from GoTo’s world-class remote access, management, and support capabilities with an all-new conversational ticketing and support toolset

First-to-market zero trust security architecture protects endpoints from cyber threats and supply chain vulnerabilities. GoTo Resolve’s zero trust access controls takes a never trust, always verify approach in which all sensitive actions – such as remote access and automation tasks – requiring a second, unique verification by anyone and everything

GoTo Resolve is a premium service that can be deployed in minutes, not days. With a zero-cost option, GoTo is making zero trust security attainable for businesses of any size



GoTo Connect

A completely new UCaaS experience bringing together GoTo’s collaboration solutions in a new, secure unified application

Available to all customers, today it includes cloud telephony, meetings, messaging, training, and contact center capabilities. Additional features and functionality include deep Facebook integrations for improved communications for customer-facing teams in their multi-channel portfolios, WebChat widgets which filter website visitor interactions directly into Chat queues, and more coming soon

The simplicity behind GoTo Connect’s Phone, Meeting, Messaging solution now includes cloud-contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) capabilities built for SMBs, providing flexibility that allows for the fastest deployment in the market, all in less than a single day



“The unified and simplified GoTo portfolio is well aligned with the way SMBs like to purchase and use the company’s products. Frost & Sullivan research clearly shows that SMBs typically prefer integrated, easy to use and manage solutions,” said Elka Popova, Vice President of Connected Work at Frost & Sullivan. “The harmonization of the company’s branding around the popular GoTo brand will also help better position the portfolio among organizations of all sizes evaluating options to modernize their communications, collaboration, and IT solutions.”

“GoTo fills a much-needed gap in empowering our employees who are increasingly operating in a remote work environment,” said Danny Townsend, Chief Executive Officer of Sydney FC. “Especially over the past two years since the start of the pandemic, it’s been business-critical for our organization to stay connected. GoTo’s comprehensive portfolio of IT tools, including GoTo Connect and GoTo Resolve, provide a robust solution to support our business growth into the future.”

A New Partner Network

Introducing the new GoTo Partner Network , designed to empower its growing ecosystem of partners with additional ways to attract customers and increase revenue

, designed to empower its growing ecosystem of partners with additional ways to attract customers and increase revenue With an expanded global focus, current and new partners can now benefit from additional investments in marketing, new integrations, and support for multiple partner types (MSPs, Resellers, and Distributors)

The program includes a formalized tiering model with associated benefits relative to performance to create additional revenue opportunities for providing remote support, endpoint management, and UCaaS and CCaaS products to SMBs



For additional details and the latest ways to connect and support your employees and customers, please visit www.goto.com.

About GoTo

GoTo’s flexible-work software – including GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue, Central, and more – is built for small and midsize business IT departments, but powerful enough for the enterprise. GoTo software is designed to support end-users' unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs, and nearly 800K customers contribute to the more than 1 billion people joining meetings, classes, and webinars through GoTo’s UCC products, and half a billion connections on the company's remote access and support tools. By building its secure, easy-to-use software, GoTo is committed to ensuring the time at work is well spent so that time outside of work is better spent. With over 3,000 global employees and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company’s physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and thousands of home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.

