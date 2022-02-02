Russell Wilson, Ciara and Christine Day Launch The House of LR&C’s First Brick & Mortar Store

SEATTLE, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The House of LR&C is introducing its first physical retail location in Seattle’s only outdoor lifestyle shopping center. With offerings available from the Company’s menswear line, Good Man Brand , contemporary women’s brand, LITA by Ciara and gender inclusive streetwear line, HUMAN NATION , as well as Russell Wilson’s children’s line 3BRAND, the new store will open its doors in U Village on February 2nd at 10am PST.



“For us, Seattle is home. We’ve seen an incredible amount of support from this community given its home to Russell and Ciara,” shares Christine Day, Co-Founder and CEO of The House of LR&C. “With strong roots in the city, and our understanding that the future of retail is omnichannel, opening this store is a key step in our go-to-market diversification strategy. Our store will act more like a showroom for people to actually buy in the moment, touch and feel our product, and it will be a place for us to be able to express our whole brand story.”

Staying true to the House’s focus on the planet, people and community, the store will also feature a number of upcycled elements including vintage chairs with additional furniture purchased for reuse in future stores. With plans to minimize its footprint the company is leveraging email receipts, and closed loop solutions like recycled paper fiberboard hangers that allow for more product capacity on shelves, and 100% home compostable Biolo shopping bags, available for customers as needed. And similar to online purchases, 3% of the store’s net revenue will be donated to Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation, a local, Seattle nonprofit, dedicated to education, children’s health and fighting poverty, empowering today’s youth to lead with a “why not you” attitude.

“U Village is known for showcasing its unique mix of locally-owned boutiques, national retailers, and a distinct collection of restaurants and eateries,” said Susie Plummer, Vice President & General Manager at U Village. “It seemed like a natural fit for us to partner with such an innovative team for their launch of a physical space.”

The new space additionally leans into LR&C’s innovative approach to commerce, by displaying Flowcodes throughout the interior and exterior of the store, optimizing the full omnichannel experience with 24/7/365 commerce and customer engagement. Flowcodes can also unlock technology enabled, unique, branded, in-store AR experiences and offers the Company opportunities for deeper storytelling by providing helpful information and background on clothing, sizing, and more. For orders made via the store’s Flowcode, the products can easily be identified and credited back to the store team, allowing employees the chance to receive commission, even with online purchases, removing any barriers to an omnichannel guest experience.

Jim Norton, Chief Revenue Officer at Flowcode commented, "The House of LR&C has always been at the forefront of innovative retail experiences and Flowcode is proud to have been a partner from day one as they reimagine the category with technology and purpose. The Seattle store takes our partnership to new heights by combining the Flowcode and Flowpage products to deliver unique AR and exclusive content experiences.”

While the U Village location is the first of its kind for The House of LR&C, more in-person retail experiences are on the horizon with an additional 3 stores planned for 2022. The House of LR&C’s store in U Village is located at 2616 NE Village Ln, Seattle, WA 98105, and will be open 10-8pm PST, Monday through Saturday and 11-6pm PST on Sundays. For more information follow The House of LR&C locations page.

About The House of LR&C

The House of LR&C was built to democratize the retail industry with a mission to impact our people and the planet - change the way we do fashion, make it inclusive and participatory. How we buy. How we source. How we market. Russell Wilson and Ciara combined their passion for design & fashion with the retail expertise of Christine Day, CEO, to create The House of LR&C in 2020. A year that showed the world that genuine compassion, connectivity, and doing good for our planet are table stakes. The House of LR&C brands include Good Man Brand, Human Nation and LITA by Ciara. We are proudly B-Corp Pending and are choosing to live into United Nations’ Sustainability Principles as our True North. Welcome into The House of LR&C. Visit us at thehouseoflrc.com .

Media Contacts:

ICR Inc.

Brittany Fraser / Sarah Montalto

LRC@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3dfad7ad-3c5d-443c-bf33-a5ba7bbe8d7d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec816bcc-bfca-455e-9b58-eb882505a10c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b6607b0-1bbe-46d0-84e3-4af6c489cf5a