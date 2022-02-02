Replays Available From the Influential Companies of the 2022 Sequire Metals and Mining Conference

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, hosted the 2022 Sequire Metals & Mining Conference, a preeminent virtual investor event, on January 27.

This elite event featured presentations from over 70 premier metals and mining stock market companies, as well as talks with industry experts.

Keynotes and panels:

– William Sattlegger of i2i Vestcom Advisors Corp explores why you should be considering Gold as an investor with CEO James Tworek of Element79. Value Creation in the Mining Sector – Derek White, David Stewart of Ascot Gold, and Antonios Maragkis of Mine+ Group explore the value creation in the mining & metals industry.

Most viewed presentations:

See all replays from all of these metals and mining focused companies for free:

Visit the event website to see all the presentations and keynotes: https://mining21.mysequire.com/

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

