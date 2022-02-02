Replays Available From the Influential Companies of the 2022 Sequire Metals and Mining Conference

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, hosted the 2022 Sequire Metals & Mining Conference, a preeminent virtual investor event, on January 27.
This elite event featured presentations from over 70 premier metals and mining stock market companies, as well as talks with industry experts.
Keynotes and panels:
- Why Gold – William Sattlegger of i2i Vestcom Advisors Corp explores why you should be considering Gold as an investor with CEO James Tworek of Element79.
- Value Creation in the Mining Sector – Derek White, David Stewart of Ascot Gold, and Antonios Maragkis of Mine+ Group explore the value creation in the mining & metals industry.
Most viewed presentations:
- Texas Mineral Resources (TMRC)
- Goldenhawk (GHWK)
- Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. (VG.V)
- Foremost Lithium Exploration and Technology (FAT)
- Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V)
- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (CYLYF)
- Snow Lake Lithium (LITM)
- G2 Goldfields Inc. (GTWO)
- Stuhini Exploration Ltd (STU)
- Forum Energy Metals Corp. (FDCFF)
See all replays from all of these metals and mining focused companies for free:
- Geomega Resources Inc. (GMA)
- Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (AZASF)
- Mas Gold Corp. (MAS)
- Alerio Gold (ALE)
- Group Ten Metals Inc. (PGEZF)
- First AU (FRSAF)
- Magellan Gold (MAGE)
- Southern Empire Resources Corp. (SMP)
- Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (RDG)
- Star Alliance International Corp (STAL)
- Radius Gold Inc. (RDU)
- Kore Mining Ltd. (KORE)
- Diamcor Mining (DMIFF)
- Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (THURF)
- Metallum Resources Inc. (MZN)
- Element79 Gold (ELEM)
- Erebor Insights
- Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (GCXXF)
- Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V)
- Generation Mining Limited (GENM)
- Kuya Silver Corp (KUYAF)
- Pampa Metals (PMMCF)
- Calipuy Resources
- Orca Gold Inc. (ORG)
- Palladium One Mining Inc. (NKORF)
- Torq Resources (TORQ)
- Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX)
- FPX Nickel Corp. (FPOCF)
- Xtierra Inc. (XRESF)
- Tier One Silver (TSLVF)
- Reyna Silver Corp. (RSLV)
- Newcore Gold Ltd. (NCAU)
- Red Metal Resources (RMES.CA)
- TriStar Gold Inc. (TSG)
- Metallic Minerals Corp. (MMG.V)
- Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DRRSF)
- Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (GLDRF)
- Kesselrun Resources (KES.V)
- Burin Gold Corp. (BURG)
- Rathdowney Resources (RTHV)
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CCW)
- Angkor Resources Corp. (ANK)
- Labrador Gold Corp. (LAB)
- TomaGold Corporation (LOT.V)
- Altaley Mining Corporation (ATLYF)
- Discovery Harbour Resources (DHR.v)
- Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (SMN)
- Precipitate Gold Corp. (PREIF)
- Monarca Minerals Inc. (MMN)
- Brixton Metals Corporation (BBBXF)
- Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (RKHNF)
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL)
- Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (FCO)
- Nickel Creek Platinum (NCPCF)
- Norra Metals Corp. (NORA)
- Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)
- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (KTR)
- Compass Gold Corporation (COGDF)
- Scottie Resources Corp. (SCOT)
- Reyna Gold Corp. (REYG)
- Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (CPL)
- GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD)
- Kodiak Copper Corp. (KDK)
- E2Gold Inc. (ETU)
Visit the event website to see all the presentations and keynotes: https://mining21.mysequire.com/
About SRAX
SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Contact
Bri Kelvin
investors@srax.com
Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com