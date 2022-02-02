NextEvo Naturals Launches Nutritional Supplement Delivery Platform and Line of Optimized CBD Products

Conshohocken, PA, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NextEvo Naturals (“NextEvo” or the “Company”), a premium supplement brand focused on revolutionizing the delivery of nutritional compounds, announced today the official launch of its proprietary delivery technology and evidence-backed cannabidiol (CBD) products.



Utilizing proceeds from a $15 million investment round led by Intrinsic Capital Partners for pre-launch development and commercialization of its initial product line, the Company intends to address the many bioavailability and quality issues currently plaguing the nutritional supplement industry.

NextEvo and its experienced team of scientific and medical professionals are pioneering the next innovation in the CBD industry with its proprietary compound delivery method called SmartSorb™ technology that allows for rapid absorption and improved delivery. SmartSorb turns premium hemp-derived CBD, which is usually oil-soluble, into a water soluble-like (water-dispersible) emulsion and delivers the equivalent of 4 times the amount of CBD in oil-based formulations. While many products on the market claim water solubility and bioavailability of ingredients, NextEvo has demonstrated the superiority of its SmartSorb technology through evidence-based scientific trials and will conduct additional trials this year. The research team at NextEvo has over 100 years of combined experience in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical product development, formulation, and commercialization at multi-billion dollar organizations.

“We founded NextEvo to fulfill the wellness industry’s need and demand for plant-based natural products, including CBD supplements, that are supported by scientific evidence and real-world data,” said John McDonagh, NextEvo Naturals CEO and President. “The CBD market has been growing at a rapid rate since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, but most CBD products currently sold on shelves don’t offer data that proves CBD bioavailability, delivery, or potential effects. We aim to be pioneers in changing that and utilize our team of experts, many of whom have led decades of research and development on compound delivery at prestigious healthcare leaders such as Johnson and Johnson and GlaxoSmithKline, to provide consumers with the best, evidence-backed products on the market.”

NextEvo’s first three products include:

● Premium Pure CBD - Non-GMO, vegan, and calorie-free 10 mg high-absorption CBD capsules that are designed with SmartSorb technology and clinically shown to encourage your peak performance with absorption starting in as little as 10 minutes. These, like all of NextEvo’s current offerings, are 100% THC-free, eliminating any concerns about psychoactive effects or drug testing.

● Premium Pure CBD Extra Strength - Designed to give consumers an extra boost, these CBD capsules provide the same high-quality features of NextEvo’s Premium Pure CBD but with 15 mg of CBD. This product is also available in mint-flavored chewable tablets for those who don’t wish to or can’t swallow capsules.

● Triple Action Sleep - These vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free capsules are designed to help to relax the mind, aid in falling asleep, and support the consumer to stay asleep longer. Combining 5 mg of Premium Pure CBD with immediate and controlled-release melatonin, these capsules, like NextEvo’s other CBD products, are manufactured in an FDA-inspected, GMP-certified facility and are independently tested by a third-party ISO/IEC-accredited testing facility.

To learn more about NextEvo Naturals, purchase products, and stay up-to-date with the Company’s future announcements, please visit https://nextevo.com/.

About NextEvo Naturals:

NextEvo Naturals is a premium supplement brand that has found a new way to revolutionize the delivery of cannabidiol (CBD) and other nutritional compounds by creating formulations that increase the compound’s potential benefits and consumer value. Led by medical professionals and former scientists from large reputable companies such as Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, and Schiff Nutrition, NextEvo Naturals aims to bridge the gap between the current low-quality CBD offerings on the market and the future of CBD supplements with proprietary technology and evidence-based data.

Stay up-to-date with NextEvo at https://nextevo.com/ as well as on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Intrinsic Capital Partners:

Based in Pennsylvania, Intrinsic Capital Partners is a leading investment firm focused on ancillary life science and technology businesses within the legal cannabis and hemp industries. The Intrinsic team brings institutional investment discipline and world-class operating experience to build and scale industry-leading companies that address unmet needs across the supply chain. Having raised over $100 million dollars for its inaugural growth equity fund, Intrinsic has now made five core platform investments across the cannabinoid landscape, including lab testing (ACT Laboratories), retail management software (Treez), point-of-care breathalyzer technology (Hound Labs), a hemp-derived consumer healthcare platform (NextEvo Naturals) and an agricultural input manufacturer and distributor (Rx Green Technologies). Intrinsic looks to partner with exceptional management teams that are building products, services and technologies that help ensure supply chain compliance, product integrity, consumer safety and industry fairness.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

NextEvo Naturals does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

