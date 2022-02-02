Service Leadership, a ConnectWise Solution, and Sea-Level Operations, a Pax8 Company, Expand Partnership to Support MSP Growth

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Leadership, Inc., the premier, data-driven managed services provider (MSP) benchmarking and best practices firm and a ConnectWise solution, today announced an expanded partnership with Sea-Level Operations , a leading education firm that provides world-class coaching, education, and resources, and a Pax8 company, to offer Service Leadership-certified business coaching to help ConnectWise partners mature and grow their businesses.



Under the agreement, Sea-Level will offer its clients an elevated consulting offering called Value Creation Coaching (VCC) to enable clients to reach their value creation goal more quickly and with less risk. VCC adds two additional Service Leadership products to Sea-Level’s toolkit: the Service Leadership Index® (S-L Index™) Service Executive Quarterly Benchmark Report Book™ (SE QBRB™), and the Operational Maturity Level™ diagnostic and acceleration tool, SLIQ™.

With VCC, Sea-Level becomes the first Service Leadership-certified coaching firm in the industry. Service Leadership strategically selected Sea-Level as its first certified MSP industry consultant due to its long relationship and desire to deliver the premium VCC service to clients. For Sea-Level, the extended agreement strengthens its ability to deliver value and results for MSP firms. The partnership also provides Sea-Level's consulting staff the opportunity to enhance their professional skills to drive more significant outcomes for clients.

This step also marks the launch of Service Leadership’s certification program for MSP industry consultants, coaches, and peer group operators. Already the most broadly used Solution Provider benchmarking and best practices toolset in the industry, Service Leadership now offers industry experts worldwide the ability to enhance and differentiate its value propositions and scale its client or membership base more quickly and safely. Those interested can contact Service leadership at info@service-leadership.com or find out more at www.service-leadership.com/solution-providers/certified-coaching.

“Sea-Level Operations is the largest MSP consulting company in the industry, which has been greatly enhanced by the five-year partnership with Sea-Level leveraging our S-L Index Owner Quarterly Benchmark Report Book™ (Owner QBRB™),” said Paul Dippell, founder and former CEO at Service Leadership, Inc, and vice president of ecosystem evangelism at ConnectWise. “We are excited to extend the partnership for another five years, adding the SE QBRB and SLIQ. Rex Frank and his team have a remarkable track record of helping their MSP clients achieve successful growth, becoming the industry’s largest consulting firm as a result.”

“Our partnership with Service Leadership and their innovative tools have helped our clients grow and mature their businesses,” said Rex Frank, founder at Sea-Level Operations and vice president of Pax8 Academy. “As the industry evolves, incorporating new and advanced solutions into our offerings will increase the value we provide. We are excited to continue partnering with Service Leadership to provide our services, including the VCC program, continuing to drive MSP growth.”

Sea-Level’s coaches were trained, tested, and certified in five skill areas: Owner QBRB, SE QBRB, SLIQ OML Assessments, SLIQ Value Creation Planner, and SLIQ OML Diagnostic and Prescription.

To learn more, please visit www.service-leadership.com/solution-providers/certified-coaching .

About Service Leadership, Inc.

Service Leadership, a ConnectWise solution, is dedicated to providing total profit solutions for IT Solution and Service Providers, directly and through industry consultants and global technology vendors. The company publishes the leading vendor-neutral, Technology Solution Provider financial and operational benchmark: Service Leadership Index®. This includes private diagnostic benchmarks for individual Technology Solution Providers and their business coaches and consultants. The company also publishes SLIQ™, the exclusive web application for partner owners and executives to drive financial improvements by confidentially assessing and driving their Operational Maturity Level™. For more information, visit Service Leadership .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers through our unmatched software, services, community. ConnectWise’s innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform – Asio™ - provides unmatched flexibility, automation, and scale that fuels profitable, long-term growth for our Partners. ConnectWise equips TSPs with cybersecurity solutions, unified monitoring and management solutions, and business automation solutions—all while providing industry leading operational maturity offerings to accelerate business transformation. For more information, visit ConnectWise.com .

About Sea-Level Operations

Sea-Level Operations’ proprietary operations process is an end-to-end blueprint of operational excellence through every phase of the business journey for IT service providers. Through the company’s proven process, personalized, one-on-one coaching, and the Ops Guide, built on the experiences of over 400 clients, Sea-Level helps IT companies address challenges unique to their industry. Read more about Sea-Level Operations here.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com .

