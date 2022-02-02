Dickey’s Introduces Hand-cut Fries Across It’s Colorado Locations

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 80 years and three generations of passing down the Art of Great Barbecue, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is once again elevating its core menu by offering crispier and even more flavorful hand-cut fries as part of the company’s phased, system wide rollout in 2022.

Beginning January 12, customers across Colorado can visit any Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and snag the newest core menu item when they want to satisfy their Texas-style barbecue craving. Hand-cut fries are also now available at two Dickey’s locations in Wyoming (1400 Dell Range Blvd, Ste 085A, Cheyenne, WY; 2410 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY).

Trust us, these aren’t your regular French fries. Dickey’s takes it up a notch, as the fries are cut fresh in store each day – making them even more flavorful than just your average manufactured product. You’ll never search for “French fries near me” again after you try these. As part of the phased, system-wide rollout, the brand is also introducing new paper fry bags instead of plastic. The new paper bag absorbs moisture, keeping fries piping HOT to enjoy whether you are eating in the restaurant or on the-go.

“We are thrilled to now offer hand-cut fries as a new core menu item across the state of Colorado and in select Wyoming locations,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are committed to serving only the highest-quality products, and we’ve given our fans just that. Our hand-cut fries are truly the best fry you’ll ever eat and makes perfect sense to put this top-notch product on the Dickey’s menu. We hope you enjoy just as much as we do!”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

