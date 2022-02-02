New York, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading nootropics and biohacking site Vaga.org have today announced a merger with Vagarights.com, consolidating a rich bank of online content that includes nootropics and biohacking research, reviews, offers and thought pieces into one domain.

As lead editor, Brian Johnson has said that the merger will further enhance the online experience for individuals interested in nootropics and biohacking, making it easier than ever to find scientifically accurate information and considered researched.

All of the vastly popular reviews and news published on Vaga.org will now be available exclusively on Vagarights.com, in a move that not only streamlines the publication process for both parties, but further enhances the VAGA brand.

Below, we look further into why the parties have merged, and outline how Vagarights.com has become a thought leader in the nootropics and biohacking industries:

About the merger:

Vaga.org merging with Vagarights.com is a strong move by both parties. Renowned for their leading nootropics supplement reviews, biohacking news and biotechnology research, both carry the VAGA brand and are considered to be leaders in this space.

Brian Johnson, recognized as a leading expert on nootropics, sleep hacking and life span extension, will remain as lead editor. He had this to say:

“Merging Vaga.org with Vagarights.com was an easy decision for us to make. The two sites have reputations for publishing scientifically accurate, insightful and cutting-edge content on biotechnology, biohacking, natural health and wellness, and supplement reviews. Having all such content on one main site makes things much easier for our readers.”

How VAGA become the thought-leader for nootropics and biohacking:

VAGA is led by editor Brian Johnson. For the past 15 years, Brian has worked tirelessly to become an industry expert in nootropics and biohacking. Trained as a psychologist, a passion to help individuals enhance their cognitive performance and brain health developed into a dedicated interest in the use of natural nootropics and biohacking techniques.

With Brian’s help, VAGA nootropics research and reviews have become a trusted online resource, providing in-depth analysis on health and wellness supplements and techniques.

What readers can expect to learn about nootropics and biohacking as a result of website merger:

For many years, Brian Johnson, Editor of Vagarights.com, has provided up-to-the-minute guidance and advice on nootropics and biohacking. Sourcing, collating and analyzing new and existing research, Brian and the team have created content designed to inform and educate readers on nootropic supplements and brands, supplement alternatives, and life enhancement techniques.

Following the website merger, users can now find all of this content in one place. Some of the most popular pieces on VAGARIGHTS include:

What are the best nootropics?

What are the best energy supplements?

What are the over-the-counter Adderall alternatives?

The 15 most effective natural nootropics and smart drugs

Reviews on the most popular brands, including Mind Lab Pro, Neuriva, Alpha Brain and Athletic Green

… and much more.

There is also an abundance of information around popular topics including cognitive enhancement, sleep hacking, energy supplements and the benefits of nootropics and smart drugs, all available to read now as result of Vaga.org merging with Vagarights.com.

More Information

Vagarights is a popular nootropics and biohacking review and research website that provides scientifically accurate information in the form of reviews, news, analysis, thought pieces and offers. To learn more about the work done by Vaga.org, check out some of the site’s most popular posts, which are now available only on Vagarights.com: https://www.vagarights.com/

