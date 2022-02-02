Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Earnings of $8,149,606 or $2.70 Per Share for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

HAMPSTEAD, Md., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $8,149,606, or $2.70 per common share (basic and diluted), both all-time annual records, compared to $2,682,003, or $0.90 per common share (basic and diluted), for the year ended December 31, 2020. The primary driver of the significant increase in net income was the acquisition of Carroll Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Carroll Community Bank (collectively, “Carroll”), that was completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. Also, income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans added approximately $802,000 to net income. As of December 31, 2021, $196,000 of deferred PPP fees, net of income taxes, have not been recognized.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $1,965,265, or $0.65 per common share, compared to $417,394, or $0.14 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Company incurred significant one-time costs during 2020 in connection with the acquisition of Carroll. The table below provides a comparison of the Company’s results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 versus the same periods of the prior year with and without $1,624,496 and $3,236,817 of acquisition costs incurred during the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

 Three Months Ended (unaudited)Twelve Months Ended (unaudited)
 December 31, 2021December 31, 2020December 31, 2021December 31, 2020
   Excluding  Excluding
 As ReportedAs ReportedAcquisition CostsAs ReportedAs ReportedAcquisition Costs
       
Income before taxes$2,636,360 $444,255 $2,068,751 $10,582,419 $3,169,214 $6,406,031 
Income taxes 671,095  26,861  443,571  2,432,813  487,211  1,292,806 
Net income$1,965,265 $417,394 $1,625,180 $8,149,606 $2,682,003 $5,113,225 
Earnings per share,      
  basic and diluted$0.65 $0.14 $0.54 $2.70 $0.90 $1.71 
Return on average assets 1.09%  0.25%  0.97%  1.16%  0.51%  0.97% 
Return on average equity 13.91%  3.25%  12.64%  14.85%  5.22%  9.96% 
       

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $5,570,601 higher than for the same period in 2020 due to a $164.7 million increase in average interest earning assets to $664.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $500.0 million for the same period in 2020, offset by a decrease in the taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets to 3.47% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 from 3.50% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The taxable equivalent yield on total interest-earning assets decreased 30 basis points to 3.89% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 from 4.19% for the same period in 2020. This was offset by a 35 basis point decrease in the cost of deposits and borrowings to 0.54% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 from 0.89% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses totaled $330,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $625,000 for the same period in 2020.

Noninterest income increased by $93,795 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 primarily as a result of a 148,656 increase in service charges on deposits and a $41,823 increase in bank owned life insurance income, offset by a $114,424 decrease in mortgage banking revenue. Noninterest expense was $1,453,809 lower in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 due primarily to $3,236,817 in one-time acquisition costs related to the Carroll acquisition, offset by additional personnel, locations and customers added with the acquisition of Carroll. Salaries and benefits increased $1,137,635, other expenses increased $520,034, and occupancy, furniture and equipment costs increased $125,339. Income taxes increased by $1,945,602 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 due to higher income before taxes. The effective tax rate increased to 23% during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 compared to 15% during the same period last year due to a lower percentage of tax exempt income.

Total assets increased to $717 million at December 31, 2021 from $677 million at December 31, 2020. Loans decreased to $482 million at December 31, 2021 from $522 million at December 31, 2020 due primarily to a $22 million decrease in PPP loans. Investments in debt securities increased to $171 million at December 31, 2021 from $78 million at December 31, 2020. Deposits increased to $626 million at December 31, 2021 from $573 million at December 31, 2020. The book value of the Company’s common stock was $18.64 per share at December 31, 2021, compared to $17.18 per share at December 31, 2020.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has provided relief to our borrowers, as needed, including temporary deferral of payments. At the start of the pandemic in 2020, the Company modified loans totaling $109.2 million, or 30% of its loan portfolio. At December 31, 2021, modified loans totaled $4.3 million, or 1% of the loan portfolio. In addition, the Company has originated $60 million of PPP loans to customers, of which $38 million were made in 2020 and $22 million were made in 2021. $50 million of PPP loans have been forgiven as of December 31, 2021. The Company expects that the majority of the remaining $10 million will be forgiven in 2022.

James R. Bosley, Jr., President and CEO, commented “We are pleased that our 2021 earnings were the highest in the 102 year history of the Company and our return on average equity was just shy of 15%. The significant increase in assets from the Carroll acquisition was the driving factor in the higher earnings. We are also pleased that our combined loan portfolio has performed so well despite the pandemic issues over the last two years. Income from PPP loans, which has been a significant addition to the bottom line in 2021, will decrease by at least 75% in 2022 and will adversely impact 2022 comparative results.”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, and Route 26 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, and Eldersburg. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets

 December 31,December 31,
 20212020
 (Unaudited) 
Assets 
   
Cash and due from banks$25,258,932 $39,898,557
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits 1,203,174  1,077,113
          Cash and cash equivalents 26,462,106  40,975,670
Certificates of deposit in other banks 350,000  850,000
Securities available for sale, at fair value 149,237,916  54,477,286
Securities held to maturity, at cost 21,851,975  23,078,519
Equity security, at fair value 543,605  552,566
Restricted stock, at cost 675,400  900,500
Mortgage loans held for sale 126,500  1,673,350
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,650,268 and $3,296,538 482,011,334  521,690,514
Premises and equipment, net 6,259,421  7,736,556
Accrued interest receivable 1,609,063  2,057,491
Deferred income taxes, net 2,177,450  1,219,668
Other real estate owned, net 1,242,365  1,411,605
Bank owned life insurance 11,556,163  11,297,342
Goodwill and other intangibles 7,051,080  7,059,408
Other assets 5,522,877  2,336,607
 $716,677,255 $677,317,082
   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
   
Deposits  
  Noninterest-bearing$124,175,615 $103,155,113
  Interest-bearing 502,239,055  470,246,434
          Total deposits 626,414,670  573,401,547
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 5,414,026  24,753,972
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances 5,000,000  5,000,000
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 16,978,905  16,973,280
Accrued interest payable 295,910  409,622
Other liabilities 5,952,286  5,049,178
  660,055,797  625,587,599
Stockholders' equity  
  Common stock, par value $.01 per share,  
  authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding  
  3,037,137 shares in 2021 and 3,011,255 shares in 2020 30,372  30,113
  Additional paid-in capital 28,857,422  28,294,139
  Retained earnings 29,128,600  22,698,954
  Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,394,936) 706,277
  56,621,458  51,729,483
 $716,677,255 $677,317,082
 

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended December 31,Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2021  2020  2021  2020
     
Interest income    
  Loans, including fees$5,663,588 $6,085,249 $23,491,614 $19,291,162
  Investment securities - taxable 544,129  209,356  1,511,970  770,394
  Investment securities - tax exempt 148,962  162,794  611,323  625,099
  Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets 17,753  18,163  65,496  76,525
          Total interest income 6,374,432  6,475,562  25,680,403  20,763,180
     
Interest expense    
  Deposits 408,539  699,498  1,997,873  3,128,994
  Securities sold under repurchase agreements 6,498  11,608  44,628  107,318
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 192,256  196,639  762,798  222,365
          Total interest expense 607,293  907,745  2,805,299  3,458,677
          Net interest income 5,767,139  5,567,817  22,875,104  17,304,503
     
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (100,000) 150,000  330,000  625,000
     
          Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses 5,867,139  5,417,817  22,545,104  16,679,503
     
Noninterest income    
  Service charges on deposit accounts 201,271  160,929  724,086  575,430
  Mortgage banking income 206,109  340,273  910,513  1,024,937
  Bank owned life insurance income 55,380  60,670  229,966  188,143
  Fair value adjustment of equity security (5,140) (2,533) (15,354) 10,513
  Gain on premium call of debt security -  -  9,190  -
  Other fees and commissions 70,815  115,184  307,513  273,096
          Total noninterest income 528,435  674,523  2,165,914  2,072,119
     
Noninterest expense    
  Salaries 1,848,017  2,022,907  7,214,871  6,137,050
  Employee benefits 418,565  475,237  1,718,465  1,658,651
  Occupancy 211,670  206,092  948,757  758,357
  Furniture and equipment 197,267  339,623  775,829  840,890
  Acquisition -  1,624,496  -  3,236,817
  Other 1,083,695  979,730  3,470,677  2,950,643
          Total noninterest expense 3,759,214  5,648,085  14,128,599  15,582,408
     
Income before income taxes 2,636,360  444,255  10,582,419  3,169,214
Income taxes 671,095  26,861  2,432,813  487,211
Net income$1,965,265 $417,394 $8,149,606 $2,682,003
     
Earnings per share - basic and diluted$0.65 $0.14 $2.70 $0.90
     

                                                     

