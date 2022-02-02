Electricity Shark Puts the Power to Choose in Customers’ Control

Cedar Park, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Cedar Park, Texas) – For too long, utility companies, including electricity providers, have operated as monopolies. But for millions of Texans, they now have a choice, and Electricity Shark makes switching simple and fast.

In an effort to break up utility monopolies, the government found a way to ensure competition was possible by giving customers the ability to shop around for better prices. In deregulated energy markets, including much of Texas, homeowners can seek out an energy provider who suits their needs and budgets. Giving customers the ability to shop around means companies are now competing for business and putting their best foot forward to offer more reliable and more cost-effective services.

Electricity Shark never wants anyone to be left in the dark, that’s why they offer comprehensive resources on the Electricity Shark blog, helping customers navigate the options available to each customer and help users understand what they should look for, and how to find that exact service. Electricity Shark continuously searches for service offerings from all available electricity providers–giving customers as many options as possible.

Electricity Shark is one of Texas’ leading electricity rate comparison tools and has already helped thousands of Texans save big by switching electricity providers—seeing a significant surge in sign-ups in 2021—with no signs of slowing down.

With Electricity Shark, anyone can compare Texas energy rates from the comfort of home, simply by visiting ElectricityShark.com. Shopping around and comparing utility rates, companies, and service offerings has never been easier. Choose a plan that fits any needs and budget, follow a few prompts to sign up for an account, then sit back and relax. Electricity Shark handles everything else so there’s never any interruption in service. The next bill that arrives will come from the new electricity provider.

And there’s no waiting period once a request to switch providers is made. No one will ever have to visit the property where the service request is made because no equipment ever has to be installed or removed. This process is quick and simple and makes it easy for consumers to shop for their ideal electricity plan. Electricity Shark has already helped numerous residents across Texas save thousands on their electricity bills. The process is easy and conducted completely online, making it easy to shop around for the best plan and rate for anyone. Answer a few questions regarding electricity patterns and needs, and Electricity Shark will seek out the best electricity rate for any household.

With Electricity Shark, there are never any out-of-pocket fees for customers–instead, providers pay a small referral fee, and the cost is never passed on to homeowners. The rates shown are the rates paid–typically those rates are lower than what the provider offers directly.

When companies compete, customers win, and Electricity Shark can help anyone start saving thousands today. Electricity Shark is proud to be a trusted resource for homeowners in Texas looking to switch and save on their electricity bills.

About Electricity Shark

Electricity Shark is the leader in electricity rate plan platforms, providing Texas consumers direct access to provider rates across any region in Texas. Electricity Shark was founded on the belief that people should have a choice in where they receive their power.

Compare companies, rates, plans, and much more from one convenient online location. Visit ElectrictyShark.com to learn more about this simple and trusted resource for shopping, comparing, and switching electric companies with ease. The power to choose is yours. Electricity Shark is ready to help. Visit ElectricityShark.com for more information.

