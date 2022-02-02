NUMERATOR OMNICHANNEL DATASETS SELECTED BY WALGREENS

CHICAGO, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, announced its collaboration of consumer-sourced insights, promotion intelligence and ad intelligence data with Walgreens, one of the largest drug store retailers in the United States.

Numerator’s selection aligns to Walgreens’ focus on mass personalization and delivering optimal omnichannel shopping experiences to consumers as they shop in-store and digitally. Numerator will provide Walgreens an omnichannel view of consumer buying, as well as the promotions and advertising that shape buying behavior.

Numerator Insights data tracks individual consumer buying regardless of whether they shop in person or digitally, providing unique insights into loyalty, leakage, repeat buying behaviors and other dynamics that help brands and retailers identify growth opportunities. Numerator Promotions Intel and Ad Intel products provide coverage of the full suite of promotional channels that drive consumers into stores and the advertising and media spend influencing consumer behavior.

“We are excited to be working with Walgreens, as they put the consumer at the center of their experience. They also recognize the importance of understanding and tracking how consumers behave outside the Walgreens ecosystem in designing their offerings,” said Lisa Gosselin, Chief Revenue Officer, Numerator. “This is especially important as online consumer behaviors tend to be more habitual.”

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has more than 2,500 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.