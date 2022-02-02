Compass Group Canada and Foodback Announce Exclusive Partnership to Revolutionize Customer Experience

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Compass Group Canada, one of the nation’s largest foodservice and support service providers, and Foodback, a Norwegian based food-tech software company, announced an exclusive partnership to launch Foodback’s customer experience and feedback tool across Compass Group’s Canadian operations. Foodback's flexible and easy-to-implement feedback solution launched last week in over 15 units across Compass Group Canada, including schools, hospitals, and manufacturing facilities, as a simplified and real-time method to hear from guests and receive actionable insights from day one.



The Foodback software is in the initial pilot phase across Canada, with the goal of onboarding close to 100 more locations by September 2022. Foodback’s science based, 20-second, on-the-spot survey is a welcomed addition to Compass Group Canada’s customer journey, as every opportunity to hear from guests directly is critical in providing world-class service.

“We are thrilled to begin our exclusive Canadian partnership with the Foodback team,” said Michael Hachey, chief innovation officer at Compass Group Canada. “Providing our customers with an easy-to-access and use method to share their experience in our dining areas is crucial to our growth. We want to make sure our guests leave happy and satisfied with their interaction - this partnership will help deliver critical insights as we further revolutionize the customer experience.”

Understanding that consumers today do not have time for overly in-depth surveys that require personal clarifying questions, Foodback has introduced a fresh, simple and most important of all, quick method of feedback. Leveraging the resurgence of QR codes, Foodback offers unique links that speak directly to the site guests are visiting and offers immediate insights to help leadership identify key areas of opportunity for improvements. Additionally, guests can participate in short games post survey with the opportunity to win prizes, further encouraging participation and delighting guests with rewards for their feedback.

“Compass Group Canada continues to illustrate their innovative approach to guest experiences with the addition of Foodback to their toolbox. We are excited to partner with them as they roll out Foodback to venues across the country and utilize the full power of Foodback’s insights to understand and improve the drivers of good and bad guest experiences,” said Derek Greenberg, senior vice president of sales in North America at Foodback.

The partnership between Compass Group Canada and Foodback builds on the company’s experience with US-based sports and entertainment foodservice provider, Levy, a division of Compass Group and Compass Group Norway. This exclusive Canadian partnership brings together a mutual desire to constantly innovate the guest experience and reward guests for providing incredibly valuable feedback on services provided.

About Compass Group Canada

Compass Group Canada is Canada’s leading foodservice and support services provider with over 20,000 associates working in more than 2,200 locations throughout the country. The company specializes in providing foodservices and support services across core sectors including leading sports and leisure venues, executive dining rooms and cafes, schools, universities, seniors’ residences, and hospitals as well as remote camps and offshore oil rigs.

Compass Group Canada has been recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2021, an award recognizing best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that help enhance performance and competitive advantage, as well as a Great Place to Work®, in 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, as a Best Workplaces™ in Retail and Hospitality in 2021 and 2020 and as a GTA Top Employer in 2021. To learn more, visit www.compass-canada.com

About Foodback

Founded in 2013, Foodback’s world-leading guest feedback & insight solution for restaurants is changing how guest experiences are managed. Their goal is to unlock actionable insight and identify hidden business opportunities for restaurants and food retailers, so that they can make data-driven decisions and build meaningful customer relationships.

Foodback enables transparent and data-driven decision-making, boosting your entire organization. To learn more, visit www.foodback.com.

