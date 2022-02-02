Investor News: Invitation to North Media’s Full Year 2021 earnings call

English Danish

Investor News

2 February 2022

Invitation to North Media’s Full Year 2021 earnings call

North Media will host an earnings call on 10 February 2022 at 13.00 (CET) following release of its Annual Report 2021 on 9 February 2022.

On the call, Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CEO, and Henrik Løvig, Executive Director of Acquisitions & Business Development in North Media A/S, will provide comments on financial and operational performance, update on strategy, outlook, and answer questions. The earnings call will be conducted in English.

You can register and follow the event here .

For participation via phone, please use one of the following numbers:

Denmark: +45 78723252

Germany: +49 69222239165

Norway: +47 23963688

Sweden: +46 856642703

United Kingdom: +44 3333009034

United States: +1 6467224904

Further information

Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, +45 25 65 21 45, kw@northmedia.dk



﻿North Media develops and operates platforms for transactions that bring businesses and consumers together. These platforms help consumers find the right products, whether they are looking for groceries, rental housing, jobs or digital access management solutions. North Media has two core business areas: Last Mile: FK Distribution is Denmark’s leading distributor of leaflets and local newspapers; it runs the digital platform ‘minetilbud’ and provides logistics services. Digital Services: Three businesses with the potential for double-digit growth, rising earnings and scalability: BoligPortal is Denmark’s leading home rentals platform, offering services to both landlords and tenants. Ofir is Denmark’s most comprehensive jobs universe. Bekey delivers digital access solutions for locked stairwells and private homes for the use of homecare services and companies delivering parcels, groceries, meal services, etc.

