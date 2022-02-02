Orangetheory Fitness Adopts Matterport Digital Twins to Manage Studio Operations

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that Orangetheory®, the fast-growing fitness franchise, will utilize Matterport Capture Services to scan and create digital twins of all its U.S. studios, ensuring design and layout are consistent with global brand guidelines. With more than 1,250 studios across the U.S., Orangetheory’s operational teams will gain significant cost and time savings by enabling highly efficient collaboration, analysis, and decision making using digital twins of its studios remotely.



“As we continue to grow the number of our studios across the U.S. and across the globe, it becomes increasingly difficult to access information about specific locations and make informed business decisions,” said Mike Mettler, Chief Development Officer of Orangetheory Fitness. “With Matterport digital twins, we become equipped with accurate, reliable data that allows us to improve our studios and better serve our members. Throughout the process, the efficiency and ease of Capture Services saves us thousands of dollars in travel and labor costs.”

To ensure consistency across its U.S. studios, Orangetheory requires accurate, up to date visuals of new and existing locations. Using Matterport Capture Services to create digital twins – photorealistic, 3D replicas of each studio – the company can virtually assess whether a studio is consistent with brand guidelines and advise on required updates, reducing the travel and time required to verify conditions of all locations. In addition, Orangetheory franchisees equipped with a digital twin of their studio can provide a 3D walkthrough of their space for prospective members.

“Orangetheory is a great example of a retailer with the newfound ability to improve their operations across many studio locations, by using digital twins to streamline a typically lengthy and costly process,” said Stephanie Lin, Senior Director, Global Retail Strategy for Matterport. “Matterport simplifies the process of obtaining site measurements, verifying store design and layouts, and the ongoing coordination and documentation required between teams. All of this enables retailers to make quicker, well informed decisions that will significantly improve productivity and reduce travel expenses from costly site visits.”

Learn more about Matterport for Retail here. See a Matterport digital twin of the Orangetheory location in Fulshear, Texas here.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 194 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

