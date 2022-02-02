MHS wins award for robotics designed to address e-commerce demands in parcel logistics warehouses

Mt. Washington, Ky., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MHS (www.mhsglobal.com), a single-source provider of material handling automation and software solutions, took home a 2021 Readers’ Choice Product of the Year Award. The MHS dual robot singulator beat out three other competitors in the conveyors and sortation category, as voted on by readers of Material Handling Product News and MaterialHandling247.com.

Designed for parcel logistics operations, the dual robot singulator uses two robotic arms to automate the process of placing items from bulk flow into a single-file line, which is often required for downstream processes such as sortation and labeling. Powered by proprietary MHS vision and sensing technology, the robotic arms work in tandem with a variety of end effectors to grasp and place a diverse range of packaging types and item sizes. The solution is capable of singulating up to 3,000 parcels per hour, and includes built-in rejection pathways to address out-of-spec packages.

The solution can be seamlessly integrated to work as part of larger automated systems. It can also work with MHS Helix, a modular warehouse execution system (WES), to provide the control and visibility warehouse managers require.

“Customer expectations for fast delivery continue to grow while the labor force shrinks,” says Dean Terrell, senior vice president, research and development, MHS. “Solutions like the dual robot singulator allow operations to adress their most critical problems and ultimately reduce their labor dependency while boosting efficiency and accuracy.”

The dual robot singulator is one of several pick-and-place robotic solutions the company offers, including the multi-pick end effector, which was recently honored with an RBR50 Innovation Award by Robotics Business Review. MHS Robotics also offers autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solutions, including options such as detachable carts and conveyor supplements for handling application-specific requirements like large and irregularly shaped items.

MHS Robotics develops advanced technologies in-house and in collaboration with organizations like the University of Louisville Speed Industry Research and Innovation team and the Louisville Automation and Robotics Research Institute. The company also engages a range of independent robotics suppliers to develop and deploy robotic solutions for a range of applications. To learn more about MHS Robotics, click here.

About the Award

The Material Handling Product News and MaterialHandling247.com Readers’ Choice Products of the Year Awards honor the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses. Companies were invited to submit the products they felt were worthy of product of the year honors, and MHPN readers decided the winners in 14 categories.

About MHS

MHS Global is a full-service provider of innovative material handling systems that solve the challenges of distribution and fulfillment operations. We take a comprehensive, customer-centric approach that includes custom engineering, design, manufacturing and turnkey integration services. Our quality solutions leverage a broad range of controls and automated equipment, including but not limited to sorters, conveyors, extendable loading and unloading systems. We provide complete, responsive support to maintain systems for peak performance, with predictive analytics and local technicians to maximize long-term value and return on investment.

MHS has a global installed base of over $5 billion for small to large distribution and fulfillment projects in a variety of industries, including e-commerce, parcel, third party logistics and outside integrators.

