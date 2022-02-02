Save Foods Set to Present at Aegis Virtual Conference

Miami, FL, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an Agri-Food Tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that it will present a company overview at the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference to be held on February 24th at 10:00AM Eastern. The conference will span three days, starting on February 23rd until February 25th from 8:30AM until 5PM EST.



Save Foods' presentation will be available by request to Aegis from February 23 to 25, 2022. The slide deck will also be made available on Save Food’s website http://www.savefoods.co

To access the event, please download and import the following iCalendar (.ics) files to your calendar system: Aegis Virtual Conference Calendar

About Save Foods

Save Foods is an Israel-based Agri-Food Tech company that addresses two of the most significant challenges in the fresh produce industry: food waste and loss and food safety. Save Foods is dedicated to delivering cost-effective, easy to implement solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops technology that benefits the entire supply chain and improves the safety and quality of life of both workers and consumers. Save Foods’ initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods’ eco products not only prolong the shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe-to-consume end-product.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties may include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with our proprietary blend of organic food acids may reduce the need for conventional post-harvest fungicide by at least 50% and in some cases entirely and may reduce food waste due to spoilage by up to 50% and when we discuss the continuing demand for a safe, high quality, sustainable food supply. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT