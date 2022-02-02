GSMI to Host the Future Workforce Virtual Conference on Feb. 16-18, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI), a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, will be hosting the upcoming Future Workforce Virtual Conference on Feb. 16-18, 2022.



Designed for professionals in human resources, talent acquisition, digital transformation and workforce leadership, the Future Workforce Conference will educate attendees on methods to empower their distributed workforce.

The conference will achieve this by highlighting how organizations can: build and execute a workplace strategy for the changing workforce, enable new skills and workplace experience by leveraging human-machine collaboration, leverage people analytics to drive the future of talent acquisition and retention, and drive digital transformation within their workforce by integrating new processes, strategies and technologies.

Since the onset of the global pandemic in 2020, workplaces worldwide have been transformed. There will likely be a more rapid change in the future thanks to technological revolutions that continue to reshape how we communicate and collaborate. While that has led to numerous opportunities, it has also created significant challenges to employee engagement, culture, hiring, onboarding, workplace advancement and learning.

The three-day Virtual Future Workforce Conference will seek to address these challenges by equipping conference delegates with the necessary skill sets to impact on their distributed workforces by implementing technology, learning, development and other tools.

From delving into how organizations can build strong remote leaders in a distributed workforce, the best practices for virtually onboarding remote workers, the role of analytics and data literacy in the future of work, benefits for a hybrid work environment, sharing methods by which to carry out virtual employee performance management, to technologies shaping the future of work, people and culture, this Future Workforce Conference will have something to offer everyone.

The forum will feature a series of live, 45-minute-long presentations held in an entirely virtual format. Presentation topics will include “The Human Approach to Workplace Culture'' delivered by Carrie Missele from Inspirant Group, “Leading Talent Acquisition Through Turbulent Times - Doubling Down on Human” by Sarah Smart from JPMorgan Chase, “Digitalization Makes Us The Most Human Employers Ever” by Sabrina Dick from SAP Central and Eastern Europe, and “Digital Listening Strategy - The Key for a Dynamic Employee Experience” presented by Amit Masram from PointClickCare Technologies.

Other notable presenters within this year’s lineup will include professionals from Meta, AstraZeneca, Salesforce, The Center for Work Ethic Development, Mercer, Gannett, Intel and Airbnb.

In addition to accessing the live presentations, the Future Workforce Conference will also enable attendees to network with their peers from around the world, allowing delegates to share experiences and learn of new employee engagement techniques from the United States and globally in a single seamless virtual forum.

Additional information about the Virtual Future Workforce Conference, as well as registration details, can be found on the Future Workforce Conference website at https://futureworkforceconference.com

