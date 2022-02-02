One World Universe Inc. to Acquire Corporate Legal Help Company

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, felt it was necessary to give a detailed update to shareholders on the audit company acquisition and how this company will be a game-changer in terms of current and projected revenues, as well as expedited uplisting plans for One World Universe and companies that come to Dysfunctional Rehabilitation.



This newly acquired company has already proven itself as a dominant player in publicly traded markets. They currently have a large portfolio of clients, each with reoccurring revenues that now fall under the umbrella of One World Universe Inc. This company beats competitors’ prices by a long shot and has a client retention rate well into the 90 percentiles.

This strategic acquisition molds seamlessly with our current subsidiary company, Dysfunctional Rehabilitation. As expert market companies come to One World Universe Inc. to be rehabilitated with a pink current status, we will utilize the audit company to expedite their financial audits in order to reestablish the defunct company back to a U.S. traded OTC Company. In doing so, revenues will be generated from the initial rehabilitation and will continue as each quarter and fiscal year financials are gathered and published during their time as a Pink Current Company traded on the OTC Markets.

The first priority for our newly acquired company is to gather all required financials and legal documents in order to achieve our OTCQB uplist as fast as possible. This is the biggest step in our end goal of uplisting to the NASDAQ. Because we have a dedicated company working countless hours on One World Universe financials and records, uplisting to the OTCQB should take place by the end of 2022.

“When we look to acquire a new company, we ask ourselves two crucial questions. First, will this company fit into our overarching mission of helping others? And second, will this company have the best rates, processes, and functionalities when selling services or goods to clients? We don’t look to price gouge clients or take advantage of companies that need our help. We strive to do the opposite. We want to help companies succeed and maintain the attitude of paying it forward. We know our new company is the perfect fit for One World Universe and will help distressed companies complete uplisting requirements faster, achieving the goal of sustaining and creating jobs, products, and services for the world.” – Jerry C. Craig, CEO of One World Universe Inc.

We look forward to giving another in-depth press release on the status of our current uplisting status and potential future revenue guidance for this fiscal year. For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU or visit our websites at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com.

