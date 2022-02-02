SCWorx Signs Customer Agreement for New Product Offering

New York, NY, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCWorx Corp. (Nasdaq: WORX) Today announced that it has signed a 39 month agreement with an existing customer for a new product offering. The Agreement provides for approximately $1.1 million in payments over the full contract term, subject to earlier termination in specified circumstances..

This new agreement, which was effective October 1, 2021, expands the services that the Company is providing to its existing customer, a highly respected stand-alone academic health system located in the northeast.

“At SCWorx we believe that our customers are our partners. We have built a robust SaaS platform for the healthcare industry and we are continuously molding our platform’s future together with our customers,” said Tim Hannibal, SCWorx CEO. Hannibal added, “The SCWorx product development team created new product features that expand our current capabilities and provide hospitals with the visibility and utilization of data that has long eluded healthcare providers. The company expanded its analytical services far beyond how hospitals currently analyze spend related transactions. SCWorx now integrates, and normalizes, clinical utilization and billing data with spend data in order to provide healthcare systems with an expansive view of how supply chain items are purchased, used and collected at both a physician and procedure level of granularity.”

About SCWorx Corp.

SCWorx has created an advanced attributed virtualized item data warehouse utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence to offer a suite of software-as-a-service-based solutions for healthcare providers. The value proposition for customers revolves around the full integration of all solution modules with the company’s data platform for cost savings, operational efficiency and accurate benchmarking and reporting. The solution modules include Virtual Item Master, data cleanse and normalization, contract management and request for pricing (RFP) module, automated rebate management module, data interoperability (EMR, MMIS, finance) module, Automated Item Add Portal, Virtual General Ledger, and the data analytics module. SCWorx creates a single source for information for the healthcare provider’s data governance and analytics requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future contract renewals and terminations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. You can identify many (but not all) such forward-looking statements by looking for words such as “assumes,” “approximates,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “could,” “would,” “may” or other similar expressions. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, economic disruptions affecting our customers, unexpected contract terminations, securing future contracts and orders, future product sourcing, supply disruptions, containing costs, the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources of the company to meet its business objectives and operational requirements and other important factors that are detailed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made from time to time by SCWorx, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Matters described in forward-looking statements may also be affected by other known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control or predict. SCWorx undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts: