TopLine Named Best Credit Union by Sun Media Readers in Brooklyn Park

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local member-owned financial services cooperative TopLine Federal Credit Union has been named Sun Media 2022 Readers’ Choice Best Credit Union by Brooklyn Park readers. The 2022 Readers’ Choice ballots were published in all the SUN Media publications and on all SUN Media websites from July through September. Readers were given the opportunity to vote for their favorite businesses. Winners are published in the January 27th edition on the Brooklyn Park Sun Post website.



The Brooklyn Park community has recognized TopLine as one of the most appreciated and trustworthy companies by being named Best Credit Union by Brooklyn Park residents. Several qualities that make TopLine stand out include the credit union’s dedication to the mission of “People Helping People” by providing affordable and competitive financial services, commitment of their employees to help consumers achieve their financial goals, positively making a local and global impact through community outreach activities via their non-profit foundation, and helping consumers with homeownership and small business financing.

“Hundreds of readers took the time to vote for their favorite community businesses and we are honored to be recognized as a SUN Media Readers' Choice Winner for Best Credit Union in the Brooklyn Park community,” said Tom Smith, CEO and President, TopLine Federal Credit Union. “This noteworthy recognition is only possible because of our TopLine family of employees’ commitment and compassion in helping our members and communities achieve their financial goals. We are humbled and grateful for the support of our members and community.”

SUN Media publishes and distributes the local community papers to many cities in Minnesota as well as online. A part of Adams Publishing Group, APG of East Central Minnesota is a publishing, printing, digital media and distribution company that operates in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Started in 1976 as the vision of founder Elmer L. Andersen, the Company has grown from one paid circulation weekly newspaper and shopper to its current operations which include 42 publications. Most of these newspapers are printed at the company’s Princeton web printing plant. The market includes nearly 400,000 homes.

TopLine Federal Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $650 million and serves over 46,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/toplinefcu/.

