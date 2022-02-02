Global Automotive Flooring Market is estimated to be US$ 2.52 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period - By PMI

Covina, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automotive Flooring Market accounted for US$ 1.98 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2.52 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3%. Automotive flooring includes carpets, mats, and other items that are designed and utilised to protect the original vehicle surface from filth, wear, corrosion, and other factors. Automotive flooring not only adds aesthetic appeal to the interior of the vehicle, but it also keeps it clean. Interiors for automobiles come in a variety of styles and materials, including polypropylene, nylon, polyurethane, and rubber. It also comes in a variety of shapes, colours, and sizes.

Key Highlights:

Ferrari introduced the new Ferrari 400i Speciale in March 2019, which features bare aluminium flooring for good protection against damage, wear, corrosion, and other factors.

Analyst View:

Increasing global automotive manufacturing is predicted to be one of the primary factors of market growth throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, product demand is likely to benefit from the growing desire for improved levels of comfort and safety in automobile passenger cabins. In recent years, important material advances for the creation of various goods such as carpets and mats have occurred in the automobile flooring business. Nylon is the most popular material in the sector, followed by polyurethane, polypropylene, and rubber. Over the projected period, the increased use of these materials in the production of vehicle parts and innovative flooring products is expected to propel the industry forward.





Key Market Insights from the report:



Global Automotive Flooring Market accounted for US$ 1.98 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2.52 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3%. The global automotive flooring market has been segmented on the basis of material type, product type, vehicle type, and region.

Based on Material Type , Global Automotive Flooring Market is segmented into Nylon, Polypropylene, Rubber, Polyurethane, and Others.

, Global Automotive Flooring Market is segmented into Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs). ﻿By Region﻿, the Global Automotive Flooring Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Automotive Flooring Market:

Key players operating in the global automotive flooring market includes, Apache Mills, Inc., 3M Company, Autoneum Holding Ltd., I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, AGM Automotive, LLC., Magna International Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd., German Auto Tops Inc., Feltex Automotive.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

