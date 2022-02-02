Philanthropist Sylvie Légère Joins SoldierStrong Advisory Board

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylvie Légère, social entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, and co-founder of The Policy Circle, has joined the advisory board of SoldierStrong, chairman and co-founder Chris Meek said today.



“Sylvie Légère is about developing innovative solutions that unite people for the common good and advance the next generation of changemakers,” Meek said. “Sylvie is also a member of the Board of the Chicago Cubs Charities who mobilizes the power of sport to champion youth, families, and communities. We’re thrilled that Sylvie is bringing her energy, spirit of serving the greater good, and unique perspective to SoldierStrong and our mission.”

Légère and her husband, Todd Ricketts, whose family is the majority owner of the Chicago Cubs, recently demonstrated their commitment and compassion for America’s veterans by donating an Indego ® exoskeleton to SoldierStrong, the national nonprofit organization that is dedicated to improving the lives of the nation’s military veterans by providing them with revolutionary medical technologies to help them take their next steps forward in their post-service lives.

SoldierStrong presented the device to Tyler Densford, a paralyzed veteran who had been chosen to participate in a four-month program to test a bionic walking system through the St. Louis Veteran’s Administration in 2020, but the study was cut short due to the COVID pandemic. Thanks to the donation to SoldierStrong, Densford is able to walk again and enjoy a higher quality of life.

Beyond her philanthropic efforts, Légère co-founded The Policy Circle in 2015 and serves as the board chair. The nonprofit, non-partisan organization is designed “to educate, engage and empower women to be a force for positive change in their communities.” The organization emphasizes “fact-based civil discourse” as a preferred approach to productive civic involvement and change, and encourages members to “go beyond the headlines and take ownership of the issues.”

Légère is a Québécoise by birth, but American by naturalization. She earned a bachelor’s in management information systems from the University of Ottawa and a master’s degree in computer science with a specialization in the learning sciences from Northwestern University. She recently published her first book, Trust Your Voice: A Roadmap to Focus and Influence and is a frequently sought-after speaker focused on leadership and civic engagement. A healthy living advocate, Légère enjoys running, cycling, camping, and traveling with her husband and their three children.

“I am pleased and excited to join the SoldierStrong advisory board and put my experience to work helping our nation’s veterans,” Légère said. “Our country owes so much to our veterans, and I hope my efforts will substantially and positively impact as many veterans as I possibly can.”

SoldierStrong helps American patriots literally take their next steps forward. Through educational scholarships and by harnessing the most innovative technology in advanced rehabilitation, we help returning service men and women continue moving in the only direction they should know - forward. Nearly every dollar SoldierStrong receives goes toward support of American patriots so that they can re-acclimate to civilian life, Our organization works to remind veterans who have sacrificed so much that we are forever thankful. For more information, visit http://www.soldierstrong.org /

